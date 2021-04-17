Nation Crime 17 Apr 2021 Betting now on lockd ...
Nation, Crime

Betting now on lockdown as Coronavirus scene worsens

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Apr 17, 2021, 12:36 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2021, 12:36 am IST
As per the latest buzz, May 2 is the date of interest for the bookies
Those who place bets on matches and games said since the Covid-19 pandemic has forced cancellation of sporting events, bets are now being placed on the dates of a likely lockdown, the infection rate, the death toll etc.
 Those who place bets on matches and games said since the Covid-19 pandemic has forced cancellation of sporting events, bets are now being placed on the dates of a likely lockdown, the infection rate, the death toll etc.

Hyderabad: Bookies are busy cashing in on the lockdown fears. They are betting on whether or not the state government will impose a fresh lockdown. As per the latest buzz, May 2 is the date of interest for the bookies.

Speaking about the betting rackets in the city, P. Radhakrishna Rao, DCP of the Commissioner’s Task Force, said they were cracking down on the cricket betting crowd since the IPL season began. “We have booked six people in three cases for the IPL betting. As this is more organised, we are able to detect and bust the rings easily.”

 

“Those betting on lockdown predictions are, however, unorganised and it happens either as a one-to-one case or in less-organised manner, making it difficult for us to track, trace and arrest them,” said the official.

Those who place bets on matches and games said since the Covid-19 pandemic has forced cancellation of sporting events, bets are now being placed on the dates of a likely lockdown, the infection rate, the death toll etc.

“Usually the money placed on lockdown dates has a longer-term validity. Short-term bets included infection and death counts in different cities. During the initial lockdown phase, the public was mostly placing their bets on when the restrictions would be lifted. If the odds are in favour of Coronavirus, it means you are betting that the cases will rise or the lockdown will continue,” said a punter who placed bets in the last few months.

 

City police officials said that apart from keeping an eye on the usual punters and betting hubs during the IPL season, they are on the lookout for those placing bets on lockdown restrictions as well. “We do not know how the nature of betting has changed after the pandemic, but we will continue the crackdown against such crime networks. Our teams are monitoring all the cyber operations,” police officials said.

...
Tags: betting on lockdown, betting on covid deaths, betting on ipl, ipl betting, bookies, lockdown bettings
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Assistant commissioner of endowment K Adisesha Naidu said they do not have any proposal to close temples under their control. — DC file photo

Temples, monuments shut down in Kurnool district

As many as 2,20,196 voters, comprising 1,09,128 male and 1,11,068 female voters, will decide the fate of 41 candidates in the fray. (Photo: PTI)

Nagarjunsagar goes to poll today

The injection should be used when patients are suffering from respiratory problems and condition was critical and put on Ventilator but many patients without much severity are also taking the injection as emergency medicine or lifesaving drug. — Representational image

Covid emergency medicine is blocked and sold at a higher price in Adilabad

The total beds available for Covid-19 patients, both in the government and the private sector, according to the bulletin for Thursday, incidentally is 27,775. (DC file photo)

Telangana running out of beds for Covid patients



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

#Metoo: Court throws out Akbar's defamation case against Ramani

Indian journalist Priya Ramani, left, smiles as she leaves Patiala House Court in New Delhi, India. A New Delhi court on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, acquitted Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against Ramani in Oct. 2018, denying the allegations as false, baseless and wild. (AP)

Couple from Madanapalle discharged from Vizag mental hospital

A police team including sub-inspector and five police constables from Madanapalle have come to Vizag city and taken Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja into their custody. — By arrangement

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

Body of teenage Dalit girl found in field in UP; irate villagers clash with police

The girl's body was fond in a field when her family members started searching for her, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Organisers of cockfights face contempt of court charges in Andhra Pradesh

Superintendent of police of East Godavari Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that 1,014 persons were arrested, 452 cases registered and 875 cocks, 3,029 knives and `4,44,310 cash were seized. He said that all steps were taken to curb cockfights and other gambling games. (Representational Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham