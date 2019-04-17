LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Crime 17 Apr 2019 16-year-old T'g ...
Nation, Crime

16-year-old T'gana girl claims father raped her 3 years ago, case registered

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 8:32 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 8:45 am IST
She came to the police station on Tuesday along with her mother and lodged a complaint.
The police said the accused is absconding, adding that special teams have been constituted to nab him. (Representational Image)
 The police said the accused is absconding, adding that special teams have been constituted to nab him. (Representational Image)

Ranga Reddy: A 16-year-old girl lodged a complaint against her 45-year-old father, accusing him of raping her three years ago, the police said on Tuesday.  

"Today, we received a complaint from a 16-year-old girl stating that she was living with her father for the last few years. Her mother has separated from them and is living at some other place. She stated that three years ago, her father forcibly sexually exploited her when her mother was not there," the police said.

 

According to Rajendernagar police, the victim ran away from her father and approached her mother a few days back.

She came to the police station on Tuesday along with her mother and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said the accused is absconding, adding that special teams have been constituted to nab him.

...
Tags: telangana crime, rape, minor rape
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

KCR also instructed officials to ensure that no one is allowed to purchase the produce from farmers at an amount less than the minimum support price. (Photo: File)

Devise strategy to provide MSP to farmers: Telangana CM tells officials

A case of murder was registered against him and he is questioned, police said. (Photo: Representational)

Stabbed, head chopped, stuffed in bag: Husband tries to dump body of wife in TN

To a question on whether Priyanka Gandhi will contest the general elections from Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election, Bharti said, 'It is a democracy, anybody can fight election from anywhere'. (Photo: File)

Country will see Priyanka Gandhi the way it views 'chor ki biwi': Uma Bharti

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the recommendation by the Election Commission and cancelled voting in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, in the wake of seizures of large amounts of unaccounted cash from the state. (Photo: File)

Raids staged, managed by BJP: DMK candidate from Vellore writes to EC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Whoa! Samsung’s Galaxy S10 just killed Huawei’s P30 Pro on DxOMark

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G’s rear and selfie cameras score first place in DxOmark ranking, the first smartphone to hit 100 bar in video.
 

9-year-old Indian girl wins USD 1 million jackpot in Dubai

She is the 140th Indian national to win a million dollars in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999. (Representational Image)
 

Twitter suspends 100k accounts for creating new ones after suspension

100,000 Twitter accounts were suspended for creating new accounts after a suspension during January-March period.
 

Sophie Choudry's hot bikini pictures from Maldives vacay will drop your jaw; see here

Sophie Choudhry. (Photo: Instagram)
 

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro May 14 launch date leaked

The OnePlus 7 once launched will come with a refreshed design.
 

Sonam Kapoor reveals big secret about Kareena Kapoor Khan; read here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: No vote, Rahul Dravid hits the wall!

The EC poster of Rahul Dravid, urging people to vote, during 2018 Assembly elections

Mom scolds for cellphone, 18-year-old MP girl commits suicide

A suicide note, purportedly written by her, has been recovered from the house in which the teen has apologised to her mother for the act. (Photo: Representational)

Kakinada: 6 members of militia body surrender before police

East Godavari district SP Vishal Gunni produces before media the militia members who surrendered in Kakinada on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Seema culture looms large over Nellore region

Police stand outside Nellore rural YSRC legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy’s office following a protest by TD cadres in front of the office at Nellore on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Troubled by stalking, woman kills herself

An hour later, Rakesh called Laxman from Jyothi’s mobile phone and informed him that she had consumed an unknown poison to kill herself and was being admitted to Anupama Hospital in KPHB for treatment. Representational Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham