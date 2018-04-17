search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

5-year-old raped by her cousins in Amaravati

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 17, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Medical examination revealed that the girl was sexually assaulted causing internal injuries.
Representational image.
WARANGAL: A five-year-old girl was raped by her cousins in Amaravati Nagar colony. The incident came to light late after her parents complained to the police on Sunday night. Medical examination revealed that the girl was sexually assaulted causing internal injuries. When asked, the child revealed that two of her cousins, both minors, sexually assaulted her when she visited their home.

She also told her mother that they beat her up to stay quiet during the assault. They later threatened her not to mention the incident to anyone. Police said while one of the accused is a 17 year-old engineering student, the other is in a 16-year-old polytechnic college. Both were arrested on Monday and booked under Pocso Act and other relevant sections of IPC.

 

The accused are aged 16 and 15. As per Hanamkonda ACP Rajendra Prasad, the incident took place about two months ago. In their complaint to the police, the parents said that their child had complained of irritation in her private parts after which they took her to a doctor. 

Tags: rape case, sexually assaulted
Location: India, Telangana




