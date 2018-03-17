search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Company policy doesn’t allow you: Pune mall bars transgender from entering

ANI
Published Mar 17, 2018, 6:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 6:07 pm IST
The victim said, security guards at the entrance refused to conduct her security check claiming the mall didn't allow transgenders to enter.
However, an official statement from Phoenix Marketcity refuted Sonali's claims, and clarified that the concerned person was allowed to enter the mall premises within no time. (Photo: ANI)
 However, an official statement from Phoenix Marketcity refuted Sonali's claims, and clarified that the concerned person was allowed to enter the mall premises within no time. (Photo: ANI)

Pune: A Pune-based transgender was allegedly barred from entering Phoenix Marketcity in Pune on Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as Sonali Dalvi, alleged that security guards at the entrance refused to proceed with her security check and claimed that the mall's policy did not allow transgenders to enter the premises.

 

Describing the incident, she said, "I had gone to shop at the mall around 8:00 pm on Thursday evening. As I proceeded to the ladies section for security check, the lady guard, who was visibly awkward, refused to check my belongings and proceeded to call other lady guards. One of them came up to me and said transgenders are not allowed in the mall as per the company policy, and subsequently asked me to leave."

"Later, a crowd gathered at the spot and asked the guards to let me go. However, one of them present there said I could enter, but have to refrain from going to the second and third floors. They kept me waiting for half an hour and kept giving me excuses. I have never been discriminated against in any public place so far. I will definitely file a case against the owners so that nobody from my community or any other faces this in the future," Sonali added.

However, an official statement from Phoenix Marketcity refuted Sonali's claims, and clarified that the concerned person was allowed to enter the mall premises within no time.

"We would like to state that based on the detailed report given by the security agency, the person in question was asked for verification by the security guards and directed to the desired destination in less than five minutes. We regret any inconvenience caused to the customer but security precautions are part of the process. We would also like to state, that we neither had nor have any intentions of hurting the sentiments or discriminating against anyone on the basis of their caste or gender. In fact we strongly believe in an inclusive society," the statement read.

 

Tags: transgender ban, lgbtq, phoenix marketcity, sonali dalvi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming, telecast and more

Bengaluru FC qualified for the playoffs with four games to spare and were eight points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC.(Photo: ISL Media)
 

Pune to host 2 play-off games of Indian Premier League 2018

Talking about the same after a governing council meeting on Friday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that if the stadium and the wicket is ready then they would allot the two of this season's play-offs to Pune. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Maharashtra bans plastic: 5 reasons why plastics are bad for everyone

A number of cases come up each year where animals get tangled in plastic in the ocean and suffocate to death. (Photo: AP)
 

Women who ride bicycles have better sex lives, says study

The new research should help to quell fears instilled in female cyclists after several small studies suggested a link between cycling and sexual and urinary dysfunction. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women more likely to orgasm while having sex with other women

Straight women, say that they experience only a fraction of that over the same period. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook slammed for listing child porn

It was unclear about why Facebook was suggesting these keywords, even though the search did not result in any of the said videos, given that Facebook does not allow any type of pornography on its platform.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Coimbatore: Man gets life sentence for stabbing wife in bus

Police arrested Udaya Kumar and lodged him in Coimbatore Central jail. (Representational image)

Bihar man beheaded for naming town square Narendra Modi chowk

The victim's son said, 'My father went to them to explain the situation, but was beheaded, they also tried to kill my brother.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kollam: Life term for wife, lover for murder

On Thursday sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband.

Three held for stealing goods at Kochi International Airport

They were identified as Sajjad Syed Muhammed (21), Aashik (22), both natives of Kunnamkulam, and Sujil Sunder (24) of Alangad near Aluva.

Kochi: Online fraud victim gets money back

Fraudsters on Thursday tricked a woman in Kochi into giving her One Time Password (OTP) and used the same to make online purchases worth Rs 1.66 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham