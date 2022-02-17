Nation Crime 17 Feb 2022 RSS worker stabbed t ...
Nation, Crime

RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala, 3 in police custody

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2022, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2022, 12:42 pm IST
The BJP state chief charged the LDF government with 'failing' to curb such anti-social elements and ensure law and order here
All of the accused were part of an anti-social group who have several criminal cases registered against them (Representational image)
 All of the accused were part of an anti-social group who have several criminal cases registered against them (Representational image)

Alappuzha: A young RSS worker was stabbed to death in Haripad area of Alappuzha district following an argument at a nearby temple, where he had gone to perform a 'thalam' dance, police said on Thursday.

Three people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident and that the post mortem and inquest proceedings are yet to get over.

 

Reacting to the killing, BJP state president K Surendran told reporters in Thrissur that the victim was an RSS worker and he was mercilessly stabbed to death by members of a drug mafia.

Surendran alleged that the anti-social elements, including drug mafias and 'quotation' gangs, were roaming free in the state as they had protection of the ruling party.

He also alleged that the accused in the instant case were all CPI(M) workers.

The BJP state chief charged the LDF government with 'failing' to curb such anti-social elements and ensure law and order here.

 

The police said that while the victim was involved in BJP activities in the past, it was not sure whether he was still associated with the party now.

The incident occurred around 11.30 PM on Wednesday when Sarath Chandran was returning home from the temple with some of his friends, the police said.

The attackers, with whom the victim had an argument at the Puthenkariyil Devi temple, were waiting for them and a fight ensued during which Chandran was stabbed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

Police said witnesses were able to identify two of the attackers, who numbered between 7 to 8, and the two were taken into custody along with another person who was also involved in the incident.

 

All of the accused were part of an anti-social group who have several criminal cases registered against them, but they were not part of any drug mafia, police said.

...
Tags: rss worker attacked
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)


Latest From Nation

The 40-feet high hoarding floating on a boat in the middle of Hussain Sagar. (Photo: By arrangment)

KCR birthday: TRS youth leader puts 40-feet high floating hoarding in Hussain Sagar

The sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha. (Photo: Twitter/@sudarsansand)

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates sculpture of Telangana CM KCR on his birthday

A health worker takes a swab sample of a child for COVID-19 test, at municipal corporation's testing centre at Manpada, in Thane (PTI file photo)

India adds 30,757 COVID-19 cases, tally increased to 4,27,54,315

The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured, took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke. (ANI)

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC

Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC orders actor Dileep to hand over his mobile phone

Actor Dileep (ANI)

Actor Dileep, others appear before Crime Branch

The actor and five others were booked under various provisions of the IPC (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->