Don’t leave my hubby: Playback singer records message before suicide

Bengaluru: ‘Don’t leave him (her husband) just like that. Forgive me. I have begged him not to torture me. How much ever I requested, he never cared. I am punished for my deeds.”

These are the last words of Sushmitha (26), a popular Kannada playback singer, which she sent to her mother before ending her life by hanging at the mother’s residence.

Annapoorneshwarinagar police have registered a case in this regard against Sharath Kumar, her husband who is a private employee. Accused Sharath is said to be absconding and police have launched a hunt for him.

Sushmitha, in her message, expressed the agony she went through in her marriage. “I haven’t told anyone about it. My husband did not allow me to speak a word. Always he shouted at me and asked me to leave the house. I don’t want to die in his house, I want to end my life at our place,” she told in the message.

“Amma I miss you. I know my younger brother Sachin can take care of you. Take me to our native place and conduct my final rites. My brother Sachin should perform my final rites,” her message read. The investigation is on.