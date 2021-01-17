Nation Crime 17 Jan 2021 Organisers of cockfi ...
Organisers of cockfights face contempt of court charges in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 17, 2021, 4:06 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2021, 4:06 am IST
Animal lovers are gathering videos and photographs of the cockfights to substantiate their arguments in court
Superintendent of police of East Godavari Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that 1,014 persons were arrested, 452 cases registered and 875 cocks, 3,029 knives and `4,44,310 cash were seized. He said that all steps were taken to curb cockfights and other gambling games. (Representational Photo: AP)
KAKINADA: Animal lovers are set to file contempt of court cases against all those involved in organising the banned cockfights during Sankranti and also expose the failure of the government in curbing cockfights and other gambling games.

Towards this, they are gathering videos and photographs of the cockfights to substantiate their arguments in court. Though Section 144 is in force, the police could not control the crowds. They did not bookcases against the organisers or people who participated in the games.

 

Animal Rescue Organization (ARO) secretary Gopal R. Surabathula said that the High Court had clearly directed the collectors and superintendents of police of West Godavari, East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts to constitute joint inspection teams for each mandal, consisting of a police officer not below the rank of sub-inspector,  tahsildar, and a representative of either the Animal Welfare Board of India or a member of a non-governmental organisation espousing the cause of animals or persons involved in the prevention of cruelty to animals.

 

He said that the officials on being informed of the places where such playgrounds and cockpits have been formed, shall take immediate action to ensure that such playgrounds are not utilized for conducting cockfights, if needed, by exercising powers under section 144 CrPC. He said that during Sankranti this year, too, torture and cruelty towards birds were unabated and the authorities could not take steps to curb cockfights nor did they take action against bookies and punters.

Despite the rule of establishing a wing of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in all the districts, not a single SPCA has been constituted in the state, he said. He wondered why no action was taken during the three-day festival, and there was none to stop political leaders from inaugurating cockfights.

 

Superintendent of police of East Godavari Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that 1,014 persons were arrested, 452 cases registered and 875 cocks, 3,029  knives and `4,44,310 cash were seized. He said that all steps were taken to curb cockfights and other gambling games.

Meanwhile, Gopal alleged that there were no cases against owners who gave their land for lease to organisers of cockfights and tent-house owners.

...
