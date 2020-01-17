Nation Crime 17 Jan 2020 President Kovind rej ...
Nation, Crime

President Kovind rejects Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh's mercy petition

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2020, 1:58 pm IST
Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, had filed the mercy petition a few days ago
Mukesh Singh (PTI file photo)
 Mukesh Singh (PTI file photo)

New Delhi:President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case.Rashtrapati Bhavan has communicated the decision of the President to the Union Home Ministry. President’s decision came hours after plea was forwarded by MHA.

The Union Home Ministry had on Friday forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case, recommending its rejection, officials said.

 

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, had filed the mercy petition a few days ago.

“The Home Ministry has forwarded the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh to the President. The ministry has reiterated the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for its rejection,” the official said.

The Delhi LG had sent the mercy petition of Mukesh to the Home Ministry on Thursday, a day after the Delhi government recommended its rejection.

The four convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

However, the Delhi government had informed the high court during a hearing that execution of the convicts will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by Mukesh.

...
Tags: 2012 nirbhaya gangrape, mukesh singh, mercy plea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


