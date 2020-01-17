Nation Crime 17 Jan 2020 Dr Bomb Jalees Ansar ...
Nation, Crime

Dr Bomb Jalees Ansari, 1993 Mumbai blasts convict on parole, missing

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2020, 10:58 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2020, 10:58 am IST
He was on parole for 21 days from the Ajmer Central Prison, Rajasthan, and was expected to surrender before prison authorities
Dr Jalees Ansari (file imae)
 Dr Jalees Ansari (file imae)

Mumbai: A 68-year-old convict of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Jalees Ansari, went missing on Thursday morning while being on parole, officials said.

Ansari, a resident of Mominpura in Agripada here who is serving a life term, is suspected to be involved in many bomb blast cases across the country, an official said.

 

He was on parole for 21 days from the Ajmer Central Prison, Rajasthan, and was expected to surrender before prison authorities on Friday, he said.

During the parole period, he was ordered to visit the Agripada Police Station everyday between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance, he said.

However, Ansari did not visit the police station on Thursday during the designated time, the official said.

In the afternoon, his 35-year-old son Jaid Ansari approached the police station with a complaint about his “missing” father, he said.

According to the complaint, Jalees Ansari woke up in the early hoursand told family members he is going to offer namaz, but did not return home.

On his complaint, the Agripada Police registered a missing case, he said.

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra ATS have launched a massive manhunt to trace him, he said.

Jalees, who is known as Doctor Bomb, was allegedly connected with terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahidin and taught terror groups how to make bombs, he said.

He was also questioned by the NIA in 2011 in connection with the 2008 bomb blast in Mumbai, he said.

...
Tags: 1993 mumbai blasts
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Twitter image by Isro. Image courtesy: Ariane Space

Isro’s GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched aboard Ariane rocket

Muslim women participate in a rally to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR in Kolkata on Thursday. PTI photo

IUML asks Centre to clarify on NPR and NRC

Bengaluru's BBMP is unable to stop people dumping offal on the service roads of Outer Ring Road.

Dumping of meat waste raises offal stench in Bengaluru

An anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru.

Srishti art institute says it always had a dress code: Freedom



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nirbhaya: Delhi court asks Tihar jail authorities for update on executions

Representational picture

Response to beheading of Army porter will be military: Naravane

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane

ED attaches Rs 78-cr worth assets of ex-ICICI Chairman Chanda Kochhar, others

Chanda Kochhar

Love Jihad: Christian women lured into IS trap, alleges Kerala church

Representational image

Man poses as UP minister, stays at Goa guest house; arrested

The accused, Sunil Singh, was nabbed after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alerted the police about him. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham