Nation, Crime

Canadian woman, 35, sexually assaulted by 5-star Mumbai hotel staff

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 2:32 pm IST
Canadian national accused Sumit Rao, 32, of sexually assaulting her in hotel room in Juhu on pretext of taking selfie with her.
Sumit Rao was arrested on Tuesday and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said. (Representational Image | PTI)
 Sumit Rao was arrested on Tuesday and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said. (Representational Image | PTI)

Mumbai: A 35-year-old Canadian woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee of a Mumbai-based five-star hotel during her stay there, a police official said on Thursday.

The Canadian national accused Sumit Rao, 32, of sexually assaulting her in her hotel room in Juhu on the pretext of taking a selfie with her.

 

She works for an event management firm and often visits India. The incident happened on January 5.

Sumit Rao was arrested on Tuesday and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. A probe is underway in the matter, the official added.

...
Tags: mumbai hotel, canadian woman molested
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




