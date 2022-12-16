ED serves notice to BRS MLA Rohit Reddy, actress Rakul Preet in drug case

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) served notice to BRS party Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, key witness and complainant in the poachgate case, asking him to appear before the agency for questioning on December 19 in connection with the three-year-old Bangalore drug case.

The ED officials have also served notices to Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh asking her to appear for questioning on December 19 in the city.

Responding to notices being served to him, Rohit Reddy said that he would appear before the ED on December 19 and would verify the content of the central agency's notice.

Meanwhile, a local court recorded the statement of Rohit Reddy two days ago, in connection with the poachgate case which is being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The BRS party MLA has received the ED notice in connection with the drug case, days after he gave a statement before the court in the poachgate case.

According to sources Rohit Reddy along with two businessmen Kalahar Reddy and Sandeep Reddy attended a party organised by producer Shankare Gowda for his friends in Bangalore, in which drugs were allegedly supplied. Gowda invited celebrities, political leaders and businessmen for the party.

Earlier, Govindapura police arrested a celebrity in Bangalore in connection with the drug case and there were allegations against Rohit Reddy for attending the party for a land dealing.