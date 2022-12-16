  
Nation Crime 16 Dec 2022 ED serves notice to ...
Nation, Crime

ED serves notice to BRS MLA Rohit Reddy, actress Rakul Preet in drug case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 16, 2022, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2022, 3:04 pm IST
Actress Rakul Preet Singh and BRS party Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy (Twitter)
 Actress Rakul Preet Singh and BRS party Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Enforcement Directorate (ED) served notice to BRS party Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, key witness and complainant in the poachgate case, asking him to appear before the agency for questioning on December 19 in connection with the three-year-old Bangalore drug case.

The ED officials have also served notices to Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh asking her to appear for questioning on December 19 in the city.

Responding to notices being served to him, Rohit Reddy said that he would appear before the ED on December 19 and would verify the content of the central agency's notice.

Meanwhile, a local court recorded the statement of Rohit Reddy two days ago, in connection with the poachgate case which is being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). 

The BRS party MLA has received the ED notice in connection with the drug case, days after he gave a statement before the court in the poachgate case.

According to sources Rohit Reddy along with two businessmen Kalahar Reddy and Sandeep Reddy attended a party organised by producer Shankare Gowda  for his friends in Bangalore, in which drugs were allegedly supplied. Gowda invited celebrities, political leaders and businessmen for the party.

Earlier, Govindapura police arrested a celebrity in Bangalore in connection with the drug case and there were allegations against Rohit Reddy for attending the party for a land dealing.

...
Tags: rakul preet, tollywood drug case, mla pilot rohit reddy, ed notice to rakul preet
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

ED delves deep into Tollywood drug links
HC notices to Somesh Kumar, SIT chief in Tollywood drugs case

Latest From Nation

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (ANI)

'PLA patrol transgression was firmly contested', Lt Gen Kalita on Tawang clash

St. Paul’s Church tops the list as despite being 180 years’ old, it blends beautifully with the grandeur of contemporary Vizag, thanks to its wonderful all-encompassing designs. St. Paul’s is the first church constructed by East India Company. (Photo by arrangement)

Vizag churches decked up for Christmas fest

The DCGI said Gambia has informed, according to media, that there has been no direct causal relation established yet between the cough syrup consumption and the deaths (Representational image: PTI)

WHO drew premature link between Gambia children deaths, India-made cough syrups: DCGI

In a tragic accident, a AIADMK worker was killed as a 100 feet high metal flag mast of the party flag fell on him while it was being renovated. (Representational image)

AIADMK worker dies as flag mast falls on him



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Arrests by Hyderabad cops in theft case, detect missing case from Karimnagar

Panjagutta police Shaik Khasif in a bike theft case and inadvertently reunited him with his family that he had abandoned in Karimnagar in 2019. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad cops nab gang for cheating banks, ATM fraud

Police said the accused would cover the cash dispenser slot for a few seconds while cash was dispensed, collected cash and then raised a complaint saying they did not receive cash due to technical error and received refund from banks. (Representational image: DC)

Second 'fridge murder': Man chopped in 10 pieces; woman, son arrested

Poonam and her son Deepak, accused in the murder of the former's husband Anjan Das, following their arrest by police, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Priyank Rawat)

Cops empowered to fight drugs, narcotics

The Telangana police will be further strengthened to tackle increasing drugs and narcotics related crimes in the state with a two-pronged strategy. (Twitter)

HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to CBI

Shraddha Walkar (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->