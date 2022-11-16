  
Nation Crime 16 Nov 2022 Kathua gangrape: SC ...
Nation, Crime

Kathua gangrape: SC holds accused adult, not to be tried as juvenile

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 16, 2022, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2022, 1:47 pm IST
The Supreme Court said medical opinion regarding the age of an accused cannot be brushed aside in the absence of statutory proof on the same issue. (Photo: PTI)
 The Supreme Court said medical opinion regarding the age of an accused cannot be brushed aside in the absence of statutory proof on the same issue. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that one of the accused in the sensational gang-rape and murder case of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua was not a juvenile and now can be tried afresh as an adult for the offences.

The top court also held that medical opinion regarding the age of an accused cannot be brushed aside in the absence of statutory proof on the same issue.

Medical opinion regarding age in absence of any other conclusive evidence should be considered to determine the age range of the accused...Whether medical evidence can be relied upon or not depends on the value of evidence, a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and J B Pardiwala said.

It set aside the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Kathua and the high court which had held that the accused Shubam Sangra was a juvenile and hence to be tried separately.

We set aside the judgements of the CJM Kathua and the high court and hold that the accused was not a juvenile at the time of commission of offence, Justice Pardiwala said while pronouncing the verdict.

The girl was raped in a Kathua village in 2019.

A special court, in June 2019, had sentenced three men to life imprisonment in the case and sentenced three police officers to five-year imprisonment for causing destruction of evidence. However, the trial against Sangra was shifted to the Juvenile Justice Board.

...
Tags: kathua gangrape and murder, juvenile
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

In Kathua rape-murder, court orders FIR against SIT members for 'torturing' witnesses

Latest From Nation

AAP's Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala (Image: Twitter)

AAP's Surat candidate withdraws nomination, Sisodia alleges 'BJP goons' abducted him

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: AP)

UK offers 3,000 visas for education Indian youth every year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

India using technology as a weapon in war against poverty, says Modi

Ajay Maken. (PTI)

Maken quits Congress' Rajasthan in-charge post



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
 

Scientists revise 300-year-old system to name bacteria

Scientists devise new naming code for bacteria (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Gymkhana ground stampede: VHP demands sacking of Azharuddin as HCA president

Mohammed Azharuddin. (By Arrangement)

CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav's close aide in land-for-jobs 'scam'

File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

NIA team visits Amaravati to probe chemist's murder

An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being manhandled by the public as police take him away after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, (PTI)

Delhi Police questions Nora Fatehi in Rs.200 cr money laundering case

Actor Nora Fatehi (ANI)

Man found dead in Nagarjuna Sagar canal in alleged honour killing

Dharavath Nikhil's body was found in Nagarjuna Sagar project canal at Kodad. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->