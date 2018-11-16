search on deccanchronicle.com
21-yr-old dancer in Delhi robbed auto driver to splurge on his 3 girlfriends

Published Nov 16, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2018, 11:34 am IST
New Delhi: A 21-year-old dancer was arrested from southeast Delhi for allegedly snatching money from an auto driver to splurge on his girlfriends, police said Thursday.

The accused was identified as Rohan Gill alias Sunny. He is a resident of Govindpuri, they said.

 

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when the auto driver, Rahul, was counting cash in his auto while waiting for passengers at Govindpuri Chowk.

The accused allegedly snatched Rahul's wallet and ran away with it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Rahul raised an alarm and Gill was caught by a nearby patrolling team after a chase, he said.

Police recovered the wallet containing Rs 1,900 and a mobile phone from the accused.

During interrogation, Gill told the police that he had three girlfriends and to make easy money he started stealing, Biswal said.

He is a person with a criminal record and has been arrested four times since December 2017, the police said.

