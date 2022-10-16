Nine killed in road accident in Hassan

In a horrific accident on National Highway (206) in Hassan district, nine persons including four children were killed. (Photo by arrangement)

BENGALURU: In a horrific accident on National Highway (206) in Hassan district, nine persons including four children were killed. They were returning home after visiting Dharmasthala, a popular pilgrim centre in Dakshina Kannada district. The deceased belonged to the same family.

The accident involving a milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, and a tempo traveller took place in Arsikere taluk around 11 pm on Saturday. All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker.

The tanker was heading from Shivamogga and the light commercial vehicle was proceeding towards Hallikere in the opposite direction. The accident is said to have occurred while negotiating a curve and a bus belonging to KSRTC was behind the light vehicle and rammed against each other resulting in the mishap.

Few passengers in the KSRTC bus sustained injuries along with four others in the light commercial vehicle and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Banavara police visited the spot and a case has been registered. The driver of the milk tanker is said to be absconding after the accident.

Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai instructed to provide necessary medical care for the injured.