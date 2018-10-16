search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Man hangs self, note says female co-worker regularly demanded sex: Police

PTI
Published Oct 16, 2018, 8:27 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 8:27 am IST
Sachin Mitkari’s note said woman was aware that he was married but was continuously after him, demanding to have sexual relations with him.
Sachin Mitkari, who worked in a hospital at Parbhani along with the woman, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on the Parbhabni-Vasmat road Sunday, police said. (Representational Image)
Mumbai: A 38-year-old man committed suicide in Maharashtra's Parbhani district as he was allegedly fed up with a woman's persistent demand for sex, police said Monday.

Sachin Mitkari, who worked in a hospital at Parbhani along with the woman, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on the Parbhabni-Vasmat road Sunday, police said.

 

Neighbours who found him hanging alerted police, who sent the body for post-mortem, said a police official at Parbhani, which is around 500 km from Mumbai.

A suicide note written by Mitkari was found at the spot, police said. In it, he accused the woman of harassing him and of insisting on having sexual relationship with him, they said.

Mitkari's note said the woman was aware that he was married but nonetheless was continuously after him, demanding to have sexual relations with him, police said.

She used to blackmail him by threatening to file a criminal case against him, the official said, quoting the note.

Police have registered an abetment to suicide case against the woman, the official said. Further investigation in the matter was underway, he added

