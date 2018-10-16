search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Watch: Bank manager in Karnataka asked for sex to grant loan, thrashed by woman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 16, 2018, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 2:24 pm IST
Devaiyya had allegedly asked woman, who applied for loan of Rs 2 lakh, to make sexual relations with him in return of sanctioning her loan.
The woman resorted to kicking, punching and slapping the bank manager, holding him by his collar. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
 The woman resorted to kicking, punching and slapping the bank manager, holding him by his collar. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a manager at a bank in Karnataka’s Davanagere district was thrashed by a woman for allegedly asking her for sexual favours in return for a loan that she had applied for. The man was identified as Devaiyya and was employed at DHFL loan agency in Davanagere.

According to reports, Devaiyya had allegedly asked the woman, who applied for a loan of Rs 2 lakh, to make sexual relations with him in return of sanctioning her loan.

 

Appalled by Devaiyya’s gesture, the woman beat him up with a cane in full public view in broad daylight. In the video, when Devaiyya held the cane, the woman resorted to kicking, punching and slapping him, holding him by his collar.

The woman also picked up her slippers to hit the man, while spectators stood and watched as well as recorded the video of the incident.

 

 

Tags: karnataka, davanagere
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World Spine Day: Teenage back pain can wreck long-term health, say experts

Children and teenagers; can end up with chronic back pain for any number of reasons, including injuries from sports or stressing overly flexible joints. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

There is no God: Stephen Hawking's final book reveals his answers to 'big questions'

Lucy Hawking, who attended the book launch, was asked how it felt to hear her father once again speaking through his famous voice generation computer. (Photo: AP)
 

Prince Harry is giving up alcohol in 'support' of Meghan during her pregnancy

The couple were last pictured with alcohol when they were seen with glasses of champagne during a visit to Dublin in July. (Photo: AP)
 

In patriarchal Pakistan, this woman car mechanic is driving change

The 24-year-old spent years overcoming entrenched gender stereotypes and financial hurdles en route to earning a mechanical engineering degree and netting a job with an auto repairs garage in the eastern city of Multan. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google Pixel 3 phone aims to automate more daily tasks

The left phone shows traffic information as part of assistant features on Stand and the right phone shows option to screen incoming calls. (Photo credit: AP)
 

Facebook to ban misinformation on voting in upcoming US elections

Facebook will ban false information about voting requirements and fact-check fake reports of violence or long lines at polling stations ahead of next month’s US midterm elections.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

19-yr-old Hyderabad boy arrested for killing model in Mumbai

Sayyed confessed of unintentionally killing Mansi by hitting her with a stool after an argument between the two. (Photo: Instagram/@mansi_dixit3)

Ex-BSP MP's son wields gun outside 5-star Delhi hotel, video goes viral

The incident took place on October 14, Sunday, and since then, the video has been widely shared online. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Man hangs self, note says female co-worker regularly demanded sex: Police

Sachin Mitkari, who worked in a hospital at Parbhani along with the woman, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on the Parbhabni-Vasmat road Sunday, police said. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: State offices or private firm, sex abuse on rise

According to the data submitted by the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, the most cases of sexual misconduct have been reported in the corporate and government sectors.

Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Deepu Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham