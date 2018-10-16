Ex-BSP MP's son wields gun outside 5-star Delhi hotel, video goes viral

The incident took place on October 14, Sunday, and since then, the video has been widely shared online. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

New Delhi: Son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey was seen in a video brandishing a gun outside a 5-star hotel in south Delhi.

In the 10-second clip that has gone viral, shows Ashish Pandey in black T-shirt and pink trousers, with a gun in his hand, arguing with a couple reportedly over a car parking issue.

His woman friend and a security guard can be seen intervening to calm him down.

The video ends with the man being taken to the side by a hotel staff as Ashish continued to argue with the couple.

The incident took place on October 14, Sunday, and since then, the video has been widely shared online.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered by the Delhi police.