search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

19-yr-old Hyderabad boy arrested for killing model in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 16, 2018, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 12:41 pm IST
Sayyed confessed of unintentionally killing Mansi by hitting her with a stool after an argument between the two.
Sayyed confessed of unintentionally killing Mansi by hitting her with a stool after an argument between the two. (Photo: Instagram/@mansi_dixit3)
 Sayyed confessed of unintentionally killing Mansi by hitting her with a stool after an argument between the two. (Photo: Instagram/@mansi_dixit3)

Mumbai: The body of an aspiring model was found stuffed in a suitcase in Mumbai’s western suburb of Malad on Monday. The woman identified as Mansi Dixit, aged around 20 years, had moved from Kota, Rajasthan, to pursue her modelling dreams.

Within hours, the police managed to arrest 19-year-old college student Muzammil Sayyed, a resident of Hyderabad, who lives in Millat Nagar, Andheri (West).

 

According to the police, Sayyed confessed of unintentionally killing Mansi by hitting her with a stool after an argument between the two. 

The immediate arrest of the accused took place because of the alert taxi driver who dropped Sayyed on Malad's back road where he dumped the suitcase and fled the spot in an autorickshaw. 

Suspecting Sayyed's strange behaviour, the driver then called the police and reported the crime. The police, with the help of CCTV footage and already available details with the driver, arrested Sayyed from his residence.

The police are further investigating the motive behind behind the murder and have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. 

Tags: muzammil sayyed, mumbai police, crime against women, mumbai model murdered
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 Maserati GranTurismo launched in India at Rs 2.25 crore

One of the major changes made to the GranTurismo is the new shark-nose hexagonal grille which has been inspired by Maserati’s Alfieri Concept.
 

Watch: Fan kisses Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sajdeh and Yuzvendra Chahal in splits

With no tight security around the venue, a fan climbed over the fence and ran towards the pitch before touching Rohit’s feet and later going on to hug and kiss him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

2018 Hyundai Santro interior revealed before launch

Hyundai is set to launch the 2018 Santro in India on 23 October.
 

How Sachin Tendulkar took my side during interview and made me cry, reveals Sreesanth

The interviewer asked about everyone. 2011 you guys played well taking all players' names but not mine. When the interview was about to end, Sachin Tendulkar prompted my name saying Sreesanth also played a major role. I cried a lot during that time,” said Sreesanth. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Durga Puja 2018: Here's what the 10 weapons of the Goddess signify

A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja idol. The ten hands of Lord Durga hold in them a conch, discuss, lotus, sword, bow with arrow, trishul, mace, thunderbolt, snake and flame. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan get baby gifts, meet koalas Down Under

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan (2/R) meet an echidna held by Michelle Shaw (L) during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney on October 16, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Ex-BSP MP's son wields gun outside 5-star Delhi hotel, video goes viral

The incident took place on October 14, Sunday, and since then, the video has been widely shared online. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Man hangs self, note says female co-worker regularly demanded sex: Police

Sachin Mitkari, who worked in a hospital at Parbhani along with the woman, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on the Parbhabni-Vasmat road Sunday, police said. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: State offices or private firm, sex abuse on rise

According to the data submitted by the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, the most cases of sexual misconduct have been reported in the corporate and government sectors.

Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Deepu Singh

Hyderabad: Offender involved in 20 cases arrested

The accused was so cautious that he never trusted anyone and even changed his name on his kids’ Aadhaar cards to escape the police radar. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham