Delhi liquor scam: ED raids in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

ED officials conducts searches at Gorantla & Associates Chartered Accountants during the raids at Sri Sai Krishna Residency apartment in Domalguda on Friday. (R. Pavan/DC)

Hyderabad: In continuation of their investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor scam, officials from Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at 40 different places spread over states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The investigation agency also served notices to around 12 persons and 18 companies located in Hyderabad and other places. Around 6 am, 25 teams arrived from Delhi and knocked on the doors of the office of Robin Distilleries, which is owned by Ramachandran Pillai, one of the accused in the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with the scam.

Simultaneously, they also raided the office and residence of Gorantla Associates of Gorantla Buchibabu, chartered accountant at Sri Sai Krishna Apartments in Aravind colony, Domalguda. Taking assistance from CISF staff, the ED officials conducted searches at Buchi Babu's residence and office. They found huge files belonging to several companies.

The agency officials conducted searches at Abhishek's residence in Gachibowli and Anoo's head office located at Madhapur. Simultaneous searches were also conducted at the Delhi and Nellore residences of MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in Delhi. They searched Srinivasulu office located at Kotimobba center in Nellore and his Magunta Agri Farm in Chennai.

Later, the ED officials served notices to 12 persons and 18 companies asking them to appear before the investigation agency for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. The persons who received notices were -- Arun Ramachandran Pillai, IAS officer Arva Gopi Krishna, Raghu Magunta, Abhishek, Gorantla Buchi Babu, Chandan Reddy, Y. Sashikala and others.

This is the second round of raids by the federal agency in this case.

The policy implemented from November 17, 2021 was scrapped by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in July this year following a CBI probe recommended by Delhi LG V.K. Saxena into its implementation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case of money laundering in the excise policy stems from a CBI FIR in which Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and some Delhi government bureaucrats have been named as accused.