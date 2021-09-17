Crimes against children increase by five per cent in AP

Crimes against children in Andhra Pradesh have increased by around five per cent in 2020. (Photo:DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Crimes against children in Andhra Pradesh have increased by around five per cent in 2020, which saw 2,648 cases being registered, when compared to the previous year’s 2, 524 cases, according to data published by the National Crime Records Bureau. Across the country, crimes against children reduced by 13.2 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh recorded the lowest in this category from among all south Indian states, the report said. The 2,648 cases revolved around 2,738 victims.

The number of rape victims was 587 while there were 454 offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO). The data said that 39 children were murdered, including four rape victims.

Under the POSCO Act, cases pertaining to penetrative sexual assault and other sexual assault in these categories, which stood at 90.8, the accused was a known person such as family members, friends, neighbours and others. Only in 25 cases, the accused were not known to the victims. As many as 487 cases of kidnapping and abduction of children were reported in the year. A total of 2,626 cases were pending from 2019. The police have disposed of 2,442 cases. However, 2,837 cases were pending investigations at the end of 2020.

Trial was completed by various courts in 693 matters and courts disposed of around 788 matters related to crime against children. However, 6, 421 cases were still pending trial at various levels. The conviction rate in the state stood at 9.2 per cent and the pendency was 89 per cent.

Nation-wide, a total of 1,28,531 cases of crime against children were registered during 2020, showing a decrease of 13.2% over 2019 (1,48,090 cases).

In percentage terms, major crime heads under ‘Crime Against Children’ were kidnapping and abduction (42.6%) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (38.8%) including rape. The crime rate per lakh children population is 28.9 in 2020 in comparison to 33.2 in 2019.