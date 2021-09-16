Nation Crime 16 Sep 2021 CBI expedites probe ...
Nation, Crime

CBI expedites probe into Viveka's murder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2021, 10:02 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 10:02 am IST
Another prime suspect Yerra Gangi Reddy was questioned by CBI officials at the guest house in Kadapa Central Prison
YS Vivekananda Reddy (DC file photo)
KADAPA: Officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have expedited their probe into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Meanwhile, the fourth phase of the case reached its 100th day.

A number of new issues came to light on Wednesday. Another prime suspect Yerra Gangi Reddy was questioned by CBI officials at the guest house in Kadapa Central Prison and later taken to Kadapa General Hospital (RIMs) for medical examination.

 

The petition came up for hearing on Wednesday and the court dismissed it. Meanwhile, lawyer of the accused filed a counter-petition seeking remand of Umashankar Reddy, another accused. The trial was adjourned on a petition filed by the CBI seeking custody of the accused.

CBI officials had earlier questioned Munna, a suspect in this case. It is learnt that CBI officials have filed a petition seeking permission for Munna to undergo narco-analysis test.

Meanwhile, three more officials, including an IG-rank officer, from CBI Chennai arrived in Kadapa Monday evening. Incidentally, every time a new officer joins the team, there is a reconstruction of the crime scene at the slain leader’s home in Pulivendula. It was done yet against on Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

Tags: ys vivekananda reddy, viveka murder
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


