176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Crime 16 Sep 2020 These Indian workers ...
Nation, Crime

These Indian workers are in Saudi jails for crimes you and I commit every day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Sep 16, 2020, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2020, 3:48 pm IST
Some of the crimes they committed: Signal crossing, selling vegetables and water
Some of the Indians in detention in Saudi Arabia.
 Some of the Indians in detention in Saudi Arabia.

Nizamabad: Around 450 Indian workers have been in jail in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the past four months. These are migrant workers belonging to various states, including Telangana, who landed in jail for petty crimes. The victims urged their respective state governments and the Ministry of External Affairs to get them released and allow them to go back to their native places.

In a video clip received by Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday, some of these inmates explained their woes. According to them, a majority of migrant workers were thos who were imprisoned for signal crossing, vegetable and water sale and lockdown violations. Due to ignorance of local laws, the migrants committed these petty crimes in Saudi Arabia and landed in jail. A similar plight is being faced by migrant workers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Indonesia, they said in the video.

 

With no money, they are unable to get legal aid in Saudi Arabia. Neither getting work nor able to return home, they have been in jail for the last four months. 
“We are the sole breadwinners of our families and they are bearing the brunt back home,” they lamented.

Incidentally, those from Pakistan, Bangladesh and others are being released in a phased manner, while Indian workers are left to languish, they said.

The migrant workers mostly belong to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

 

“We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure our safe release by taking up the issue with Saudi Arabian authorities”, the workers pleaded.

...
Tags: telangana saudi arabia, telangana jeddah, indians in saudi jails, telangana workers in saudi jails
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational pic (AP photo)

Doctors in a fix over no mandatory Covid test in emergency cases

(Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

HCU asked to reschedule its entrance test

Representational image. (PTI)

Telangana domestic worker unions call for protests on September 24

The Indian federation of app-based transport workers (IFAT) claimed that the Swiggy model of paying low to delivery executives and charging high for delivery charges from customers is hurting them the most. (DC Image)

Swiggy workers go on strike in Hyderabad, demand revised charges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Three men killed inside famous 12 century temple in Mandya, Karnataka

The Arkeshwaraswamy temple in Mandya, Karnataka.

250 students duped by job fraudsters

Students were told during the interview that Fortune Flyers Aviation Academy was not registered and did not have any recognition from certifying agencies

Criminal case against Eigerbuck CEO for cheating PNB

Representational image (PTI photo)

SSR suicide: NCB establishes chain of narco supply to Rajput via Showik

Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

Sandalwood drug mafia: Ragini is first Kannada actor in police custody

Ragini Dwivedi (pic from actor's Instagram page)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham