Patna: Girl gang-raped by four in moving car

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYYAR AZAD
Published Sep 16, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Sources claim that the victim was rescued from a Muzaffarpur shelter home and was living with her relatives in Bettiah town police station area.
Patna: An FIR has been registered against four youths for kidnapping and raping an 18-year-old girl in Bihar’s West Champaran. The incident was reported to the police by the victim on Saturday.

Sources claim that the victim was rescued from a Muzaffarpur shelter home and was living with her relatives in Bettiah town police station area.

 

After the incident was reported, the police sent the girl to the hospital for treatment. As per the SHO of the Bettiah town police station, a medical examination was conducted on Sunday.

However, when asked whether the victim was rescued from the shelter home, the police refused to comment on the issue.

“An FIR has been registered by the police on the basis of the statement given by the victim. She has been sent to the hospital for treatment and we are waiting for the medical report,” the SHO said.

“At the moment, I can’t confirm whether the girl was rescued from the shelter home or not. We have also constituted a team to nab all the accused,” the SHO said.

