Nation, Crime

16-yr-old girl stabbed multiple times in UP, dies

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2018, 8:53 am IST
The girl succumbed to her injuries while she was on her way to the hospital, police said.
Efforts are on to nab accused Santosh Kumar, police said. (Representational Image)
Kaushambi: A 16-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times allegedly by a man here, police said Saturday.

"On Friday evening, Ranju had gone to a cattle shed. As soon as she came out of the cattle shed, Santosh Kumar stabbed her multiple times," Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta told reporters. 

 

When she cried for help, Kumar immediately fled from the spot, he said. The girl was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) from where she was referred to the district hospital, the police said, adding that she succumbed to injuries on way to the district hospital. 

"A case has been registered against the accused, and efforts are on to nab him. The body of the girl has been sent for postmortem," the SP said. 

Tags: 16-yr-old stabbed to death, up police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




