CBI questions two Y.S. brothers in Viveka murder case

Y.S. Prakash Reddy arrives at the R&B guest house after being summoned by the CBI officials in Pulivendula on Monday.— DC Image

KADAPA: CBI officials have expedited the probe into murder of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

On Monday, the bureau officials questioned Y.S. Prakash Reddy and his brother Y.S. Pratap Reddy at the R&B guest house in Pulivendula. Both are paternal uncles of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy. The two had been interrogated separately for one-and-a-half hours. While Prakash Reddy is into mining business, Pratap Reddy is a dealer of licensed explosives.

Sunil Yadav, who is main suspect in the case, was presented in Pulivendula court on Monday following completion of his CBI custody. The magistrate directed that Sunil Yadav be remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

It is learnt that the CBI had sought a narco-analysis test on Sunil Yadav, which the magistrate refused.