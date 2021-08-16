Nation Crime 16 Aug 2021 CBI questions two Y. ...
Nation, Crime

CBI questions two Y.S. brothers in Viveka murder case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 16, 2021, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 9:05 am IST
Sunil Yadav, who is main suspect in the case, was presented in Pulivendula court on Monday following completion of his CBI custody
Y.S. Prakash Reddy arrives at the R&B guest house after being summoned by the CBI officials in Pulivendula on Monday.— DC Image
 Y.S. Prakash Reddy arrives at the R&B guest house after being summoned by the CBI officials in Pulivendula on Monday.— DC Image

KADAPA: CBI officials have expedited the probe into murder of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

On Monday, the bureau officials questioned Y.S. Prakash Reddy and his brother Y.S. Pratap Reddy at the R&B guest house in Pulivendula. Both are paternal uncles of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy. The two had been interrogated separately for one-and-a-half hours. While Prakash Reddy is into mining business, Pratap Reddy is a dealer of licensed explosives.

 

Sunil Yadav, who is main suspect in the case, was presented in Pulivendula court on Monday following completion of his CBI custody. The magistrate directed that Sunil Yadav be remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

It is learnt that the CBI had sought a narco-analysis test on Sunil Yadav, which the magistrate refused.

...
Tags: cbi officials, viveka murder, ys prakash reddy questioned, ys pratap reddy, dealer of licenced explosives, sunil yadav, pulivendula court, narco-analysis
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


Latest From Nation

Kerala High Court (PTI)

'Women's freedom to decide whether to continue with pregnancy can't be taken away'

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Indian Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately, in view of prevailing circumstances in the war-torn country. (MEA picture)

IAF aircraft carrying 120 Indian officials lands in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Passengers travel in a suburban train after the government allowed fully vaccinated people against the Covid-19 coronavirus of all ages to travel in local trains in Mumbai on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

India records 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths

There is a demand from stakeholders to expand the scope of the offsite emergency plan in Visakhapatnam involving all vulnerable industrial units, the port, the dockyard and other major installations to suit to all kinds of emergency situations and also for regular conduct of mock drills and training sessions to the personnel to face emergency. — DC file photo

Visakhapatnam to be safe zone



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Charred body of project staff found on IIT Madras campus

The IIT management said the police is investigating the incident. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nine Iranians arrested for illegal stay in Chennai, police recover fake Aadhaar cards

The arrested included three women and all the nine were staying in resorts at the sea-side town of Kovalam near here, a city police press release said. (Representational image)

Former Union Minister PR Kumaramangalam's wife murdered in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

Kitty Kumaramangalam. (Photo: Twitter/@LiveLawIndia)

Family tries to bury infant, case registered

News

Telangana minister Malla Reddy's brother held at gambling den

Telangana also uses the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act of 1974, which defines gambling as an act of betting or wagering for money and prohibits the use of land-based premises for making profits or gains on gambling. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->