Youth stabs B. Tech girl student to death in Guntur

Sashi Krishna, who murdered B.Tech student N. Ramya, being shifted from hospital to police station as he attempted suicide by cutting his neck and hands with a blade on seeing police approaching him at Government General hospital, Narasaraopet town in Guntur district. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: A B.Tech girl student was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Guntur on Sunday. According to reports, Nalla Ramya was studying B.Tech third year in a local private college. The assailant, who was later traced, caught and identified as Sasi Krishna, brutally attacked the girl with a sharp weapon six times and managed to escape from the spot. The incident took place at Paramayyakunta on Kakani Road in Guntur city.

The Telugu Desam, Congress, BJP and several Dalit organisations demanded that the government take stern action against the culprit for murdering Ramya, a Dalit, and further initiate measures to restrain attacks on Dalits.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressing grief over the murder incident, directed the officials to conduct investigation swiftly to punish the culprit under Disha Act. Jagan announced Rs.10 lakh ex gratia to the family and inquired about the progress of investigation with the police officials.

Meanwhile, the police collected footage of the murder incident recorded in a CCTV camera at a hotel near the murder spot and formed four special teams to nab the culprit. CCTV footage showed the culprit carrying out the first attack on Ramya's abdomen and further on her neck brutally.

Ramya who was on her way to a hotel from her house at Paramayyakunta was forcibly stopped by a person, Sasi Krishna, for a brief talk but it turned into a serious altercation and he attacked Ramya on her abdomen and neck six times. Locals tried to stop him but he frightened them with a knife and managed to flee the spot on a bike. The locals said the culprit talked for eight minutes to Ramya before murdering her and suspected that the culprit might have a known person to Ramya.

The girl died on the way to hospital while her family members, relatives and locals were shifting her to the GGH for treatment. The family went into shock with the brutal murder of Ramya. The victim's father Nalla Venkat Rao said Ramya was studying third year B. Tech in St. Mary's College in Guntur, she was good at studies and they did not have enmity with anyone.

Guntur Urban SP K. Arif Hafeez rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident with parents, relatives and locals. He said four special teams were formed to nab the culprit and the police started an investigation.

Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita and AP Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma rushed to the GGH and inquired about the incident. They directed the police to take stringent action against the culprit. Sucharita, condemning the attack, said the police primarily collected information and would nab the culprit. She stated the police collected the mobile phone of Ramya and it would be helpful to get more information about the murder. The home minister said the police would question Ramya's friends and family members to nab the culprit.

BJP AP unit president Somu Veerraju expressed shock over the murder of Ramya in a broad daylight and said that it was an unfortunate incident which reflected the poor law and orders conditions in the state. He demanded that the government give job to a family member of the victim and take stern action against the culprit.

AP Congress organising president Sk Mastan Vali demanded resignation of home minister Sucharitha taking moral responsibility for the failure of providing protection to the Dalit girl.

YSRCP MLA Md. Mustafa and Meruga Nagarjuna and Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu visited the GGH, inquired about the incident and assured about providing all possible aid to the family and stern punishment to the culprit.

TDP leaders former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, Ravipati Saikrishna and others, Dalit leaders, Mala Mahanadu national president Golla Arun and others condemned the brutal attack and demanded that the Chief Minister initiate measures for the protection of Dalits.

Murderer held within hours of crime; cops foil suicide bid

The police arrested a person Sasi Krishna in the murder of B.Tech girl student Nalla Ramya on Sunday night when he was trying to give a slip to the police. According to reports, Krishna started to Narasraopeta to get rid of police after murdering Ramya. The police, who started the investigation with the help of CCTV footage and information from the locals, formed four teams and plunged into action.

They got information about Krishna going to Narasaraopet and arrested the accused on the way at Pamidipadu. The accused severely resisted the arrest and tried to commit suicide by cutting his veins but the police foiled the bid. The police shifted the accused to the government hospital and after primary treatment, shifted him to Guntur for further investigation.

AP DGP Gautam Sawang said the accused was arrested by Guntur urban police. In a press release issued on Sunday night, Sawang said the police detected the accused and took him into custody. He said the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage and made it clear the culprit would be punished severely. He termed the murder as unfortunate and appealed to the youth to be cautious with the relations in social media.

The DGP appealed to the people not to look at the incident in a political view and said such wicked acts should be faced with collective efforts. He praised the Guntur urban police for successfully arresting the accused in a short time and added that orders were issued to punish the culprit as early as possible.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the brutal murder and held Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for the attacks on Dalits. TDP leaders said that Lokesh was going to attend the last rites of Ramya in Guntur on Monday.