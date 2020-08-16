144th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Crime

ED interrogates Kerala CM’s former secretary Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2020, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2020, 1:09 pm IST
The ED had said when Suresh was questioned, she revealed her "closeness" with Sivasankar
ED interrogates suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar for five hours. (PTI Photo)
 ED interrogates suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar for five hours. (PTI Photo)

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate probing the money trails in the Kerala gold smuggling case interrogated suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar for five hours on Saturday, sources said.

Sivasankar was summoned to the office of the Enforcement Directorate in the afternoon and his interrogation continued till late evening, they said.

 

Sivasankar, the suspended principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was summoned by the ED for questioning a day after it filed a written submission in a Special Court here that he was fully aware that the integrity of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the case, was dubious and his further questioning was required in connection with the case.

The agency, which secured the custody of Suresh, had on Friday informed the special court that Suresh has claimed that she had "considerable influence" in the Chief Minister's Office.

 

The ED had said when Suresh was questioned, she revealed her "closeness" with Sivasankar.

The agency had also informed the Court that it has also been revealed that when the state machinery was in UAE from October, 17, 2018 to October 21, 2018 seeking assistance of the Indians there for flood relief, Suresh had meetings with Sivasankar.

According to official sources, Sivasankar was earlier interrogated by the ED in connection with the case.

Sivasankar was earlier interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate probing separate cases related to the gold smuggling using diplomatic channels through international airport, Thiruvananthapuram.

 

Multiple agencies including NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case of smuggling of gold worth over Rs 100 crore through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate at Thiruvananthapuram since November last year.

