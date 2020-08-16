144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,563,048

61,252

Recovered

1,840,179

54,974

Deaths

49,597

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3321052722515641 Andhra Pradesh2818171911172562 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1519281351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Crime 16 Aug 2020 Bengaluru violence: ...
Nation, Crime

Bengaluru violence: Politics as usual, a riot of blame game begins

Published Aug 16, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
The special team investigating the riots has approached the cyber crime police for digital analysis of the crime scene
Bajrang Dal activists arrive for a protest against the violence that broke out in BJ Halli, Bengaluru. — AFP photo
  Bajrang Dal activists arrive for a protest against the violence that broke out in BJ Halli, Bengaluru. — AFP photo

Bengaluru: Riots and unrest prevailed in the silicon valley Bengaluru after the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy was burnt down and two police stations in Bengaluru were vandalised over a objectionable social media post hurting the sentiments of a community. Now, the issue seems to be taking an ugly turn with the BJP trying to portray the riots as attack on a Dalit.

Sensing the danger, the Congress has quickly got into action, distancing itself from the SDPI and trying to blame the BJP saying that riots were instigated by BJP activists to put the blame on Congress.

 

While Congress despatched a fact finding committee headed by former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar, who himself is a dalit, BJP has constituted a fact finding committee headed by former minister Aravind Limbavali, who belongs to Bovi community, to which Akhanda Srinivas Murthy also belong to.

BJP leaders B L Santhosh, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayana, Ministers C T Ravi, B C Patil and others have come down heavily on Congress for supporting minority community blindly, who are attacking Dalits in the State.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar has shot back counter accusing BJP of following anti-Dalit policies.

 

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, former minister B Z Zameer Ahamed Khan led a group of Muslim clerics to the house of Akhanda Srinivas Murthy to send across a message that it was not a fight between Muslims and Dalits at Kadugondanahalli and Devarajeevana Halli.

The clerics made a statement that they were ready to reconstruct the house of MLA from community funds, if the MLA agreed.
However, Zameer Ahamed Khan's earlier action had drawn flak from some of the Congress leaders themselves. Zameer had visited the houses of the three persons killed in police firing and distributed Rs five lakh each.

 

He had also said that the violence was instigated by miscreants, while all those killed were innocent. The BJP was quick to seize the issue and pointed out that Zameer and Congress had links with the attackers and are calling them innocent.
Some of the Congress leaders requested Siddaramaiah to advise Zameer not to identify himself with attackers, as it would substantiate the BJP claim that it was a fight between Muslims and Dalits.

Meanwhile, the special team investigating the riots has approached the cyber crime police for digital analysis of the crime scene.

 

So far, the police have 8000 telephone numbers, with an equal number of WhatsApp accounts to be analysed. Besides, police have obtained thousands of instagram and facebook accounts as well as calls made using facebook messenger during the riots. The police are also analysing CCTV footage of over 800 cameras for further clues in the case.

...
Tags: bengaluru riots, akhanda srinivas murthy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

NDRF personnel conduct rescue operations after landslides in Kottayam, Kerala. — PTI photo

NDRF to use GPR to find bodies buried in Kerala's Pettimudi landslide

A 13-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. (Representative Image)

13-year-old girl raped, strangled to death in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, 2 held

An inquiry is likely to be initiated at the State-run Osmania General Hospital in Telangana. (ANI Photo)

Branches being used as saline stands in Osmania hospital

ED interrogates suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar for five hours. (PTI Photo)

ED interrogates Kerala CM’s former secretary Sivasankar in gold smuggling case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tamil Nadu orders CBI probe into Thoothukudi custodial death

Representational image

Exclusive women patrols to attend to domestic abuse cases in Cyberabad

Hyderabad's Cyberabad police division has started women patrols to attend to domestic violence cases. (Representational image)

Hyderabad police bust international kidney racket

Representational image.

Three killed in police firing at KG Halli after mob goes on a rampage in Bengaluru

A mob in front of the Pulikeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's residence. — DC photo

Senior IPS officer shoots himself in Manipur; condition said to be critical

IPS officer Arvind Kumar is the additional DGP in charge of law and order in Manipur. (Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham