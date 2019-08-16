Nation Crime 16 Aug 2019 Is IMA Ponzi scam be ...
Nation, Crime

Is IMA Ponzi scam being given a decent burial?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MK ASHOKA
Published Aug 16, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Ravikanthe Gowda, who is heading the SIT probing the scam, flatly denied any political interference.
File picture of police and investors outside IMA Jewels.
BENGALURU: Investigation into the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) multi-crore Ponzi scam is all set to be buried as the ruling BJP government is allegedly safeguarding politicians connected to the scandal. Sources in the police department and Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scam said they have faced a major political roadblock in the direction that the investigation is taking. It is said that, a senior IPS officer is going to submit himself before the commissioner of police to relieve him from the SIT that is probing the IMA scam. “There is nothing I could do. My hands are tied. There is no encouragement from any quarters to initiate legal action. I am not at all able to work according to my conscience and capability,” the officer shared his thoughts with close circles.        

If there is political interference, the situation may precipitate further soon and it is going to be an embarrassment to the police department, sources added.

 

It is said that the officers in the SIT are particularly fed up with the long rope given to Congress strongman Roshan Baig who is now all set to join BJP.

Sources say that Baig is appearing before the SIT and seeking time whenever he is being issued a notice to appear. Former minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan had recently appeared and he was apparently grilled for hours. However, SIT is still unable to get Baig to appear for an inquiry.

SIT had managed to make major breakthroughs in the investigation of `4,000 crore IMA scam. The arrests included deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner which really made thousands of investors believe that the police department is doing everything possible to get back the public money.   

When asked about the issue, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Ravikanthe Gowda, who is heading the SIT probing the scam, flatly denied any political interference into the investigation. When asked whether there is any restriction in dealing with Roshan Baig, Gowda said there is no such development. The rumors are not true, he added.

DCP Girish, now transferred to KSRP and who is also looking after the investigation, maintained that there is no political pressure on them in investigating the case.

When asked about why SIT is not getting Baig before them, Girish explained that another two notices will be served to Baig. “One is already served to him. If he does not respond, the matter will be brought to the notice of the court,” he added. However, it is an open secret that, when there is change of guard in the department and the government, the entire course of investigations of all major cases also changes course. It is to be seen what will happen to the IMA scandal.

...
