Nation Crime 16 Aug 2019 In a first, Kerala r ...
Nation, Crime

In a first, Kerala records arrest over triple talaq after Parliament cleared Bill

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 8:48 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 8:48 pm IST
According to the victim, Usman took her abroad after their marriage and started abusing and assaulting her.
Nearly two weeks after the parliament approved the Triple Talaq Bill, Kozhikode Police on Friday arrested a man for giving his wife instant talaq here. (Representational Image)
 Nearly two weeks after the parliament approved the Triple Talaq Bill, Kozhikode Police on Friday arrested a man for giving his wife instant talaq here. (Representational Image)

Kozhikode: Nearly two weeks after the parliament approved the Triple Talaq Bill, Kozhikode Police on Friday arrested a man for giving his wife instant talaq here.

This is believed to the first such arrest in a triple talaq case in Kerala after the Bill was passed by Parliament.

 

The accused, identified as EK Usman, was produced before the court, which granted him bail.

He had been arrested by the Mukkom Police following a warrant issued by the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

According to the victim, Usman took her abroad after their marriage and started abusing and assaulting her. He then brought her back to India and gave her triple talaq on August 1 and married another woman.

She also claimed that she was not given any financial compensation including her assets.

He was booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019.

...
Tags: triple talaq, parliament, bill, arrest, kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


Latest From Nation

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday returned to Delhi after spending 11 days in Kashmir Valley to ensure smooth implementation of plans after the withdrawal of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. (Photo: File)

After 11 days, Ajit Doval returns to Delhi from Jammu and Kashmir

The chief minister also met Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and invited him for the proposed inauguration next month. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa invites PM to inaugurate Kalaburgi airport

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Nobody is not afraid’: Chernobyl pilot who made 3 flights within 20 minutes

More than three decades after he flew his helicopter above the radioactive volcano that was Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor number four, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, Mykola Volkozub recalls how he feared for his life. (video screengrab/ YouTube)
 

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Vijay, Yash, Keerthi, KGF win big, here's full winners list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Users risk safety by using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

In a recent blogpost, Google said hijackers routinely attempt to sign in to sites across the web with credentials exposed by third-party breaches. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Laal Kaptaan teaser.
 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru man kills pregnant wife, family before shooting self

In a suspected suicide pact, a man allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife, son and parents before shooting himself at Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district in the early hours of Friday, police said. (Representational Image)

UP Man stabs sister over love affair

The accused has been arrested and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him. (Photo: Representational)

Debt ridden family, including 5-yr-old boy, commits suicide in Karnataka

Five persons of a family, including a five-year-old boy, allegedly committed suicide by shooting themselves with a gun near Gundlupete at Chamarajanagar in the wee hours of Friday, police said. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Man doctors fiancee’s murder, gets life term

The mother of the deceased and the state government challenged his acquittal before the High Court.

Two sisters found murdered at PG facility in Chandigarh

A forensic team also visited the spot to collect samples, police said. Police are scrutinising the CCTVs installed in the area. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham