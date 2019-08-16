Nation Crime 16 Aug 2019 Hyderabad: Minors ra ...
Hyderabad: Minors rape 12-year-old at her home

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published Aug 16, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 1:32 am IST
The police said that on Thursday, she reached home early after the Independence Day festivities.
Hyderabad: A Class V girl student who was alone in her house was reportedly gang-raped by three teenagers in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Wednesday.

Following a complaint from the victim's parents, a case has been registered by the Gadwal (rural) police against three minor boys, aged below 15 years.

 

The girl’s parents leave for work in the morning and return in the evening. The father is an autorickshaw driver and the mother works on daily wages. Their 12-year-old daughter is alone at home once she returns from the school.

The police said that on Thursday, she reached home early after the Independence Day festivities. The three teenagers noticed that she was alone, went to the house, took the girl behind some bushes where they reportedly gang-raped her. When her mother came home, the girl complained of a stomach ache and then told her what had happened.

The parents lodged a complaint at the Gadwal police station and the girl was sent for a medical examination and treatment to a hospital, said the police.

“During the investigation, it was found that the girl was also sexually assaulted six months ago by the three teenagers, all school going boys aged between 14 and 15. The parents had not gone to the police and just had warned the juveniles. However, they resorted to the offence again,” said Gadwal Rural police station sub-inspector Naga Sekhara Reddy.

The SI said that two cases have been registered, one in connection with the incident that happened on Wednesday and the one that took place about six months ago.

The three minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday, said Mr Sekhara Reddy.

Three days ago, a 20-year-old man accused of raping a five-year-old was arrested by the Vikarabad police. On Tuesday, a 45-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rape a 14-year-old girl at Mailardevpally in Cyberabad commissionerate limits.

