Nation Crime 16 Aug 2019 Bengaluru man kills ...
Nation, Crime

Bengaluru man kills pregnant wife, family before shooting self

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 6:45 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 6:45 pm IST
At about 3 am, the family went to the nearby agriculture land where the incident took place, the police added.
In a suspected suicide pact, a man allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife, son and parents before shooting himself at Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district in the early hours of Friday, police said. (Representational Image)
 In a suspected suicide pact, a man allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife, son and parents before shooting himself at Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district in the early hours of Friday, police said. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: In a suspected suicide pact, a man allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife, son and parents before shooting himself at Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Debts following heavy loss in business could be the reason for the man taking the step, police said.

 

"The head of the family Om Prakash shot them all in their forehead before shooting himself in the mouth. There appears to be consent as no sign of resistance was found. Further investigations are on," Chamarajpet Superintendent of Police H D Ananda Kumar told PTI.

Kumar said Om Prakash Bhattacharya (38), his wife Nikitha (30), son Arya Krishna (4), his parents, Nagaraja Bhattacharya (65) and Hema (60) were found dead in a field near a resort where they were staying.

Hailing from Mysuru, the family drove to Gundlupet with their friends in their sports utility vehicle on Thursday night, police sources said.

At about 3 am, the family went to the nearby agriculture land where the incident took place, the police added.

...
Tags: suicide, murder, family, bengaluru
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Ever since the government announced its move on Article 370, the top brass of the Army has frequently undertaken visits to the Valley to review the security situation. (Photo: PTI)

High alert sounded at security bases in Jammu&Kashmir

IDT students, through their performance, gave the message of keeping the Surat airport clean and maintaining its beauty. They also acknowledged the fact of Surat getting its own very first international flight this very year. (Photo: ANI)

Surat airport basks in the celebrations of Independence Day by the AAI, IDT

The IAF Chief reiterated that the IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as upgradation of existing fleets and weapon systems. (Photo: File)

Eastern Air Command Commanders' Conclave starts in Shillong

He discussed the prevailing security scenario and emphasised on the need for all air warriors to remain ever vigilant so that any attempt to degrade the operational efficiency of IAF could be easily thwarted, according to an EAC statement. (Photo: DC)

Eastern Air Command Commanders' Conclave starts in Shillong



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Vijay, Yash, Keerthi, KGF win big, here's full winners list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Users risk safety by using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

In a recent blogpost, Google said hijackers routinely attempt to sign in to sites across the web with credentials exposed by third-party breaches. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Laal Kaptaan teaser.
 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
 

Watch: Clip of grizzly bear scratching an itch goes viral

The video was posted by Akron Zoo in Ohio, USA. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

Good News: Prabhas’ 'Saaho Game' launched on Independence day

Saaho Game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP Man stabs sister over love affair

The accused has been arrested and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him. (Photo: Representational)

Debt ridden family, including 5-yr-old boy, commits suicide in Karnataka

Five persons of a family, including a five-year-old boy, allegedly committed suicide by shooting themselves with a gun near Gundlupete at Chamarajanagar in the wee hours of Friday, police said. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Man doctors fiancee’s murder, gets life term

The mother of the deceased and the state government challenged his acquittal before the High Court.

Two sisters found murdered at PG facility in Chandigarh

A forensic team also visited the spot to collect samples, police said. Police are scrutinising the CCTVs installed in the area. (Photo: Representational)

Woman, her lover burn husband with hot oil, hits hammer to kill him in Maharashtra

A woman and her lover from Maharashtra’s Manickpur were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing her husband. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham