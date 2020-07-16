Hyderabad businessman hoards oxygen cyclinders to sell in black market, held

Continuing the spree of arrests against people illegally hoarding oxygen cylinders, the central zone task force team arrested a 62-year-old businessman, Shaker Hussain, on Wednesday.

The accused was selling oxygen cylinders in the black market during the Covid-19 crisis for patients at hiked prices. In the last five days, this is the fourth such arrest.

According to the police, the accused, utilising the demand for and shortage of oxygen cylinders during the pandemic, hatched a plan to sell the oxygen cylinders at exorbitant prices.

Subsequently, he purchased oxygen cylinders without any valid license or permission from the drug control authorities and the controller of explosives officials and illegally dumped them at Raas Agencies, a shop situated at Musheerabad. He was selling these to needy customers at high prices in black market and making easy money illegally.

Acting on a tip off on Tuesday night,the central zone task force team conducted a raid at Raas Agencies in Bakaram, Musheerabad, and apprehended Hussain. They seized 87 oxygen cylinders of 50 and 14 kgs from his possession.

Hussain, along with seized material, was handed over to Musheerabad police and further investigations are on.