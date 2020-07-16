114th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Crime 16 Jul 2020 Coronil touts make a ...
Nation, Crime

Coronil touts make a killing in Hyderabad, selling to scared sethjis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Jul 16, 2020, 3:34 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2020, 1:58 pm IST
Many prominent local business houses bought the Patanjali product in bulk the day it was released in the market
The Coronil kit released by Baba Ramdev's (centre) company Patanjali Ayurved is selling for three times its price in the black market.
 The Coronil kit released by Baba Ramdev's (centre) company Patanjali Ayurved is selling for three times its price in the black market.

Hyderabad: Baba Ramdev's Coronil may or may not boost one's immunity but the mysterious product from Patanjali Ayurved has bolstered the financial health of many individuals. Many are willing to blindly gulp down any concoction to keep COVID-19 at bay.

As COVID-19 cases rise sharply across Telangana, people are shelling out three to four times the original cost of Coronil, including up to Rs 1,800 for a kit that is originally priced at Rs 545.

 

On Tuesday, the Hyderabad police busted a gang that was selling COVID-19 medicines at exorbitant prices.

Sales have peaked in the past few days among members of a particular business community many of whom are followers of Baba Ramdev.

Deccan Chronicle spoke to buyers and Patanjali product in Hyderabad. A startling revelation was that apart from individuals and families, many prominent local business houses bought Coronil in bulk the day it was released in the market.

This includes a leading pearl dealer, a resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad and some garment dealers. All of them are selling the Patanjali product in the black market, albeit clandestinely, and door delivering them and making a killing in the process.

 

Ironically, during a random check, it was found that, due to bulk buying, several Patanjali dealers in the twin cities had no stock of Coronil.   

''I bought five Coronil kits for Rs 1,500 each. The demand is high as hundreds of families from our community have been affected,'' one businessman disclosed.

Another businessman, who purchased the kit for Rs 1,200, said before being hospitalised, many of his relatives tried the product.

''Our people are dying and the panic is such that people are willing to try anything to boost immunity. The price does not matter,'' he said.

 

Tags: coronil, patanjali ayurved, baba ramdev coronil, coronil black marketing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


