Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 16 Jul 2019 Man arrested for har ...
Nation, Crime

Man arrested for harassing Bengali actress on social media

ANI
Published Jul 16, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
The accused had opened a fake account in the name of Mukesh Mayukh, the officer said.
Acting on the complaint lodged by Arunima Ghosh, police arrested Mukesh Shaw, a resident of Garfa area in south Kolkata, late Sunday night, the officer said. (Photo: Facebook/ arunimaghosh)
 Acting on the complaint lodged by Arunima Ghosh, police arrested Mukesh Shaw, a resident of Garfa area in south Kolkata, late Sunday night, the officer said. (Photo: Facebook/ arunimaghosh)

Kolkata: A person has been arrested for allegedly threatening and abusing a Bengali actress on social media, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Arunima Ghosh, police arrested Mukesh Shaw, a resident of Garfa area in south Kolkata, late Sunday night, the officer said.

 

"The accused has been posting illicit comments, threats and abuses on a social networking account of the actress since May 30," he said.

The accused had opened a fake account in the name of Mukesh Mayukh, the officer said.

"We are trying to find out why he did all these. We are also checking whether he is mentally stable or not," the investigating officer said.

Ghosh said, "Initially, I was ignoring this. Then I found that he was keeping an eye on each and everything I was doing and wherever I was going. Then I contacted the Kolkata Police."

...
Tags: social media, arunima ghosh, bengali actress, abuse
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai’s Dongri area on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

At least 40 feared trapped in Mumbai's 4-storey building collapse

The eclipse will begin around 1.31 am on Wednesday, the research and academic director of M P Birla Planetarium in the city, Debiprosad Duari, told PTI. (Rperesentational Image)

Partial lunar eclipse tonight, to last three hours

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by the BJP. (Photo: File)

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case filed by BJP

Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol who was killed in Mirage 2000 fighter jet crash, has cleared Services Selection Board in Varanasi and may get an opportunity to join the Indian Air Force's academy in Dundigal in Telangana. (Photo: ANI)

Garima Abrol, wife of pilot died in Bengaluru to join IAF



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Garima Abrol, wife of pilot died in Bengaluru to join IAF

Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol who was killed in Mirage 2000 fighter jet crash, has cleared Services Selection Board in Varanasi and may get an opportunity to join the Indian Air Force's academy in Dundigal in Telangana. (Photo: ANI)
 

Save upto Rs 1.25 lakh on your new Skoda this July

Octavia buyers stand to save upto Rs 1 lakh while Kodiaq owners can save upto Rs 50,000.
 

Apple iPhone X gets heavily discounted in India; buy it now

Available in Silver and Space Grey, the 64GB iPhone X gets its best price ever at a price of just Rs 59,990.
 

Ananya Panday and her BFF Suhana Khan's dance video on Magic's Rude goes viral; watch

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple kills off its hottest selling iPhones in India

Priced at Rs 29,500 in India, the iPhone 6S is now the cheapest Apple handset in India while the earlier entry-level handset, the iPhone SE was priced between Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000.
 

Suzuki launches 2019 Gixxer priced Rs 1.02 lakh

The new Suzuki Gixxer features a fuel-injected, BS6-ready engine.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

3 teenagers in attempt to steal smartphone kills 15-yr-old boy in Delhi; held

Three teenagers were arrested by Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in the greed of a smartphone. (Representational Image)

Thrissur: Foul play alleged in girl’s suicide

The police have not yet recorded the statement of the mother saying that she was not in a position to give a statement when they visited her house twice. The postmortem report said that the girl died due to hanging and that there were no marks of force on her body. (Representional Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Probe on missing answer sheets

The first accused Sivaranjith and second accused A.N. Naseem were arrested by the police at Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

3Kg of Gold seized by customs at Chennai airport

he officials also recovered gold cut bits from them.

3 of Erode family with severe burns hospitalised

While all the three were admitted to the burns ward of the ICU and doctors are doing their best to save the family members, the condition of Ravathi is said to be very critical. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham