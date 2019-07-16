Cricket World Cup 2019

14 Tamil Nadu terror suspects remanded to judicial custody

Published Jul 16, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 1:44 am IST
The organisations were formed to establish an Islamic rule in the country through violent means.
According to prosecution, the 14 accused, hailing from various parts of Tamil Nadu, were arrested following multiple raids in Delhi last week.
Chennai: Fourteen terror suspects arrested in New Delhi following a major crackdown two days ago by country’s premier National Investigation Agency in connection with Easter Day serial blasts in Sri Lanka were brought to Chennai and produced before special court.

Brought to Chennai by a charted BSF plane, they were taken to the NIA premises at Guindy and after some ‘preliminary questioning’, driven under heavy police escort to the special court for NIA cases at Poonamallee, where Special Judge P. Chenthoorpandi remanded them to judicial custody till July 25.

 

According to prosecution,  the 14 accused, hailing from various parts of Tamil Nadu, were arrested following multiple raids in Delhi last week. They were involved in generating funds by forming two Islamic groups, which are alleged to have links with pro-IS outfits. The organisations were formed to establish an Islamic rule in the country through violent means.

The arrested were identified as Mohammed Sheik, Mohhamed Azharuddin, Thoufik Ahamed, Mohammed Aksar, Moideen Seeni Shahul Hameed, Mohammed Ibrahim, Meeran Kani, Ghulam Nabi Azad,  Rafi Ahamed, Umar Farook, Munthabseer, Farrook, Faizal Sherif and Mohammed Ibrahim.

