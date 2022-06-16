Six minors arrested after group clash over 'teasing of kid'

Hyderabad: The Kalapathar police have arrested six minors involved in a group clash at Amjadullah Bagh, Kalapather, late on Tuesday night.

Trouble began after the victim and his brother, residents of Amjedullah Bagh, entered into an argument with two minors of the locality after they were found teasing a kid near a bakery.

“I told them not to tease the kid as he is my neighbour’s son. They attacked me and my 16-year-old brother. I lost control and abused them. They called four of their friends from Bilalnagar but I managed to escape into the first floor of my house,” the juvenile said.

“Two of them were armed with cricket bats, chased me to the first floor of my house and attacked me with fists, after I fell to the ground they kicked me,” he said.

“We were watching television. We heard some people arguing and came out to see some unknown persons forcibly entering Saifan’s house. My kid Rafai was playing in the adjacent lane so I told my brother Altaf to go and bring him back. We do not have any idea what happened, Rabia Begum, the accused's neighbour said.

“When the victim's sister, Farheen Fatima, tried to resist them from entering, the accused hit her with a bat on her wrist, causing a sprain, and he later thrashed her brother,” a police official said.

“We booked cases against six members from the rival groups and registered a case of trespassing, assault and causing injuries, against both the accused and the complainant. During the investigation, we came to know they had attacked each other,” he said.