4-year-old girl child dies as father’s occult ritual goes wrong

NELLORE: The 4-year-old child, Punarvika, became a victim of her father’s blind faith and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday.

It may be recalled that the girl, who was one of twin girls, became unconscious when her father Venugopal forced her to gulp kumkum and turmeric while performing a weird ritual at their home in Atmakur on Wednesday.

A private hospital in Atmakur advised the relatives to take the child to a corporate hospital in Nellore after giving first aid.

Doctors in the hospital at Nellore referred her to Chennai after noticing her deteriorating condition.

Her mother, who was in her parents’ village, rushed to Nellore and took the girl to Child Trust Hospital run by Kanchi Peetam in Chennai with the help of relatives, but in vain.

Punarvika breathed her last while undergoing treatment in the hospital on Thursday.

Locals said that the second girl of twins, Poorvika, also would have been in danger if she was at home while Venugopal was performing the ritual.

Atmakur police led by CI Venugopal Reddy had already detained the child’s father Venugopal.

Locals said that Venugopal performed strange rituals to develop his wealth on the advice of a fake Baba.