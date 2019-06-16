Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 16 Jun 2019 UP girl chooses care ...
Nation, Crime

UP girl chooses career over marriage, father, brother attempts to kill

ANI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 9:15 am IST
The teen said that after being repeatedly stabbed, she was pushed into the canal by her father.
Later, he came back to check whether she was alive. The girl managed to swim further away so as to not be seen by her father. (Photo: Representional)
 Later, he came back to check whether she was alive. The girl managed to swim further away so as to not be seen by her father. (Photo: Representional)

Shahjahanpur: A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has accused her father and brother of trying to kill her because she did not want to get married as per their wishes and instead wanted to continue her studies.

"My father took me to a desolate place near the canal. My brother joined him. While my brother restrained me with a cloth on the neck, my father repeatedly slashed at me from behind with a knife. I begged him to stop but he did not. He wanted me to stop my studies and get married instead," the teen told ANI.

 

The teen said that after being repeatedly stabbed, she was pushed into the canal by her father.

Later, he came back to check whether she was alive. The girl managed to swim further away so as to not be seen by her father.

The teen's brother-in-law verified her claim and added he had kept her with his family because the parents wanted to marry her off.

"I am the husband of her sister. She had been living with us for two months. Her parents do not want her to continue her studies. They wanted to marry her off. Just a couple of days before they had taken her from my house. Today I got a call that she had been found near a canal," her brother-in-law said.

The police are looking into the charges levelled by the girl against her father and brother and are investigating the matter, senior police officer Dinesh Tripathi told ANI.

"We have taken the statement of the girl and are looking into all the angles. Strictest action will be taken on the basis of the evidence which comes out," he said.

...
Tags: up crime, attempt to murder
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The move will hurt American exporters of these 28 items as they will have to pay higher duties, making those items costlier in the Indian market. (Photo: File)

India hikes customs duty on 28 US products

'We don't want to take any credit for the construction of Ram temple', Sanjay Raut said. (Photo: ANI)

BJP won majority in polls for construction of Ram Temple: Shiv Sena

'I appeal to all doctors to resume work as thousands of people are awaiting medical treatment', Mamata said. (Photo: File)

Eagerly waiting to break deadlock, agitating doctors after Mamata's appeal

The youth’s father Settu advised his son that as it would not be possible for him to join a government medical college this year. (Photo: File I Representational)

Low Neet mark: Salem youth commits suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
 

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

For Kavita (left) and Himanshu (right), different is beautiful. They adopted a baby (centre) with Down Syndrome. (Photo: Instagram/ extrachromieveda)
 

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Lord Balaji devotee donates jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

According to an official release, the theme for the day is 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two months later, Notre-Dame holds first mass after fire

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshippers while the building is repaired. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi 19-year-old stabbed to death with a scissor, cops suspect

Separate cases have been registered and investigations is being conducted in all the cases. (Photo: Representional Image)

Chennai: History-sheeter killed in police encounter

Vallarasan

Teenager found dead in Delhi, sixth murder in 48 hours

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the law. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: Facing trouble conceiving, woman commits suicide

Amulya had some health issues for which she underwent treatment at various hospitals but could not conceive and this caused her to become depressed, said the police.

Special teams to trace Dasari Narayana Rao’s son: Police

Dasari Narayana Rao.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham