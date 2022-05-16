Bookies made Rs 10 crore in IPL betting since 2012

Certain accounts maintained by the accused were not in line with the customer profile that has been submitted as part of KYC norms. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD: Gurram Satish and Gurram Vasu from LB Nagar, who were arrested by the CBI for cricket betting, had made “shady transactions” of more than Rs 10 crore between 2012 and 2020 through their links with Pakistan national Waqas Malik, the investigating agency has alleged.

A day after the CBI officials registered cases against the two and five others for cricket betting and hawala operations, the CBI has found fault with bank officials for failing to scrutinise the accounts being maintained by the accused.

The accused have accounts in State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Syndicate Bank. A network of individuals involved in cricket betting influenced the outcome of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in 2019 based on inputs received from Pakistan, the CBI has said. Under the garb of betting related to IPL matches, the accused lured punters.

“The accused opened bank accounts using fake ID cards and ‘know your customer’ (KYC) documents in connivance with some yet to be identified bank officials. A part of money received from the punters was shared with their foreign-based associates through hawala," CBI officials said in the report.

They named three persons — Dileep Kumar of Delhi, Satish and Vasu in the case. They were in contact with Waqas Malik on a Pakistan number, 92-32278-90000. “Certain accounts maintained by the accused were not in line with the customer profile that has been submitted as part of KYC norms. The domestic deposits in accounts which defy rationale were valued at over Rs 43 lakh from 2012 onwards in the case of Dileep Kumar,” a CBI official said. Satish in his separate accounts with SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis

Bank had domestic cash deposits of Rs 4.55 crore and Rs 3.05 lakh from foreign deposits during the financial years 2012-13 to 2019-20. Vasu was involved in routing money for various illegal purposes.

The bank accounts operated by him in ICICI Bank and the transactions of domestic deposits were valued at more than Rs 5.37 crore from 2012-2020. Their documents were not properly scrutinised by officers, the report said.