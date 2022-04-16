Man killed for ₹300, cell phone in Shankarpalli

KARIMNAGAR: Two persons killed a man to snatch from him ₹300 and a cell phone at Shankarpalli in Karimnagar district late on Thursday night. Shankarpalli circle inspector Mahesh Goud identified the accused as Sailu (35) and Mallesh (45), brothers living in different places.

Sailu, a resident of Metpally in Jagtial district, visited the house of Mallesh in Shankarpalli. Both consumed alcohol until late in night at a liquor outlet.

Meanwhile, the victim, identified as Chennaiah (55), resident of Cherukupalli village in Udayagiri mandal of Nellore district, approached them for some information.

Instead of giving Chennaiah the required information, the two started arguing with him, which led to a clash. During the fight, ₹300 and a mobile phone fell from Chennaiah’s pocket.

Noticing this, Sailu and Mallesh tried to snatch the money and cell phone from Chennaiah. But when he kept resisting them, they dragged him to a burial ground, picked up a big stone and hit Chennaiah on his head, leading to his death.

Following a complaint received from keepers of the burial ground, police registered a case. After checking footage of CCTVs and using modern technology, police traced the mobile phone to the two and cracked the murder mystery.

Sailu and Mallesh have been remanded to judicial custody.