Nation Crime 16 Apr 2022 Man killed for ₹30 ...
Nation, Crime

Man killed for ₹300, cell phone in Shankarpalli

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Following a complaint received from keepers of the burial ground, police registered a case
News
 News

KARIMNAGAR: Two persons killed a man to snatch from him ₹300 and a cell phone at Shankarpalli in Karimnagar district late on Thursday night. Shankarpalli circle inspector Mahesh Goud identified the accused as Sailu (35) and Mallesh (45), brothers living in different places.

Sailu, a resident of Metpally in Jagtial district, visited the house of Mallesh in Shankarpalli. Both consumed alcohol until late in night at a liquor outlet.

 

Meanwhile, the victim, identified as Chennaiah (55), resident of Cherukupalli village in Udayagiri mandal of Nellore district, approached them for some information.

Instead of giving Chennaiah the required information, the two started arguing with him, which led to a clash. During the fight, ₹300 and a mobile phone fell from Chennaiah’s pocket.

Noticing this, Sailu and Mallesh tried to snatch the money and cell phone from Chennaiah. But when he kept resisting them, they dragged him to a burial ground, picked up a big stone and hit Chennaiah on his head, leading to his death.

 

Following a complaint received from keepers of the burial ground, police registered a case. After checking footage of CCTVs and using modern technology, police traced the mobile phone to the two and cracked the murder mystery.

Sailu and Mallesh have been remanded to judicial custody.

...
Tags: man killed for rs 300 cell phone, shankarpalli crime for rs 300
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana was felicitated by the Telangana High Court Bar Association and Telangana State Bar Council at a programme held on the premises of the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad on Friday. — Twitter

All vacant posts will be filled, says CJI Ramana

Minister for water resources, Ambati Rambabu. (Photo: ANI)

Rs 800 crore extra for polavaram project due to TD misdeeds: Ambati

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered silk clothes to Lord Kodandarama Swamy at the Vontimitta temple. (By Arrangement)

Jagan offers silk clothes at Vontimitta in grand fete

The Chief Minister (in picture) announced the construction of district courts in the recently formed 23 districts in the state and that 30 acres near Durgam Cheruvu will be shortly allotted to construct residences for 42 High Court Judges. — Representational image/DC

KCR: 1,730 posts for lower courts soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

Karnataka Contractors Assn president demands meeting with govt over corruption

Karnataka Contractors' Association president D Kempanna (ANI)

4 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat mail, police on the job

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant (Twitter/@CPBlr)

Drug export to Pakistan: 5 held in Telangana's Sangareddy

Tramadol is a prescription drug primarily used to relieve pain and is notorious for its use as a recreational drug.(Representational Image/ANI)

Birbhum killings: HC orders CBI probe in TMC leader's murder

Calcutta High Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->