Hyderabad: Man attempts to assault minor in Alwal, arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 1:04 am IST
The girl suspected danger and started screaming. Her parents and passers-by rushed to the spot and saw the girl with Anees.
The girl's parents asked why he had taken her aside without their notice.
Hyderabad: A man in Alwal tried to woo a nine-year-old girl by offering to buy her an ice cream. His attempt was foiled when the girl raised an alarm. Her parents and passers-by immediately caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. 

The man was identified as Mohd Anees Khan. The police arrested him and registered a case on charges of attempted kidnap. However, he said that the girl reminded him of his nine-year-old daughter and that he did not have inappropriate intentions. Mr Srikanth, the Inspector of Alwal, said, “Investigations are underway to uncover his actual motive.” 

 

The girl's parents asked why he had taken her aside without their notice. “We don't know what harm he could have caused my girl had she not shouted for help,” her mother said. 

The girl's parents work at an exhibition in Lothukunta, within the limits of Alwal Police Station. On Sunday, they brought their daughter to work with them.

Anees, a sweeper at the exhibition, saw the girl walking behind her parents and called out her. Taking her aside, he offered to buy her an ice cream. 

However, the girl suspected that she was in danger and immediately started screaming. Her parents and other passers-by rushed in the direction of the screams and saw the girl with Anees. They thrashed him before taking him to the police station.

The police's inquiries revealed that Anees, a resident of Kishan Bagh in Rajendra Nagar, was married and had two children, including a nine-year-old daughter.

However, his wife left him and took the children with her due to family disputes.
Anees claimed that the girl reminded him of his daughter, and that was why he wanted to buy an ice cream for her. “Her parents and others mistook me and thrashed me. I do not have any bad intentions towards the child,”  he told the police.

