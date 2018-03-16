Bihar man beheaded for naming town square Narendra Modi chowk

The victim's son said, 'My father went to them to explain the situation, but was beheaded, they also tried to kill my brother.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Darbhanga: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man was attacked and beheaded by a group of 40 to 50 people in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Thursday over naming a town square "Narendra Modi chowk".

The man was attacked by about 40-50 men with hockey sticks and swords, who came on 25-30 motorcycles, his son said.

"My father went to them to explain the situation, but was beheaded, they also tried to kill my brother," the victim’s son said.

According to reports, the victim is the father of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, whose brother (Kamal Yadav) was also injured in the assault.

According to reports, police have arrested four people in the case so far and the investigation is still on in the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a protest in the town on Friday (March 16) demanding the arrest of all culprits apart from suspension of Sadar station in-charge.

The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Yadav, father of Tej Narayan Yadav who is BJP chief from Behala Panchayat.

Reports say that he was first attacked on the head, following which he was hit on the hand and lastly he was beheaded by a sword.

Notably, a chowk (square) located in Bhadaha village in Darbhanga was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2016 by Tej Narayan. According to reports, another group wanted the chowk to be named after RJD chief Lalu Prasad.