search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Bihar man beheaded for naming town square Narendra Modi chowk

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
The man was attacked by about 40-50 men with hockey sticks and swords, who came on 25-30 motorcycles, his son said.
The victim's son said, 'My father went to them to explain the situation, but was beheaded, they also tried to kill my brother.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The victim's son said, 'My father went to them to explain the situation, but was beheaded, they also tried to kill my brother.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Darbhanga: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man was attacked and beheaded by a group of 40 to 50 people in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Thursday over naming a town square "Narendra Modi chowk".

The man was attacked by about 40-50 men with hockey sticks and swords, who came on 25-30 motorcycles, his son said.

 

"My father went to them to explain the situation, but was beheaded, they also tried to kill my brother," the victim’s son said.

According to reports, the victim is the father of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, whose brother (Kamal Yadav) was also injured in the assault.

According to reports, police have arrested four people in the case so far and the investigation is still on in the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a protest in the town on Friday (March 16) demanding the arrest of all culprits apart from suspension of Sadar station in-charge.

The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Yadav, father of Tej Narayan Yadav who is BJP chief from Behala Panchayat.

Reports say that he was first attacked on the head, following which he was hit on the hand and lastly he was beheaded by a sword.

Notably, a chowk (square) located in Bhadaha village in Darbhanga was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2016 by Tej Narayan. According to reports, another group wanted the chowk to be named after RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Tags: man beheaded in darbhanga, narendra modi, bihar, narendra modi chowk
Location: India, Bihar, Darbhanga




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why Kate has a bigger bump in current pregnancy

Photos show Kate barely looked pregnant in the late stages of her previous pregnancies, however the royal has displayed a blooming figure during her recent official engagements. (Photo: AP)
 

Pixel 2's portrait mode now available for all smartphone manufacturers

DeepLab-v3+ utilises a neural network to identify certain elements in a photo such as a road, sky, person and dog. (Representative Image)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
 

World Sleep Day: Here’s how sleep can affect your overall health

The most important aspect of a healthy sleep is that the spine remains straight. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Puppy adopted by Chinese man 3 years back turns out to be a bear

The bear lived with the man for three years until forest department officials found it (Photo: YouTube)
 

World Sleep Day: 6 tips to recover from a bad night's sleep

6 tips to recover from a bad night's sleep on World Sleep Day. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kollam: Life term for wife, lover for murder

On Thursday sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband.

Three held for stealing goods at Kochi International Airport

They were identified as Sajjad Syed Muhammed (21), Aashik (22), both natives of Kunnamkulam, and Sujil Sunder (24) of Alangad near Aluva.

Kochi: Online fraud victim gets money back

Fraudsters on Thursday tricked a woman in Kochi into giving her One Time Password (OTP) and used the same to make online purchases worth Rs 1.66 lakh.

New trap: Sale of electronic items online by foreigners

Bello Pamilerin Deborah

Karunagappally police bust ganja network; arrest 1

Major crackdown on ganja distribution network in Karunagappally, an excise team on Thursday arrested 1. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham