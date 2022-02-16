Delhi court denies bail to TS IAS officer accused of rape

the lawyer representing the victim in the case said the case would be hopefully pushed to a sessions court on February 25. (Representational image/DC)

HYDERABAD: A metropolitan magistrate court in Delhi denied bail to Telangana cadre IAS officer Kalicharan Sudamrao, who was booked for allegedly raping and threatening a minor girl by the Delhi police.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the lawyer representing the victim in the case said the case would be hopefully pushed to a sessions court on February 25 and that the next bail hearing was scheduled on March 5.

Earlier, the National Commission of Women (NCW) from New Delhi wrote to the Chief Secretary of Telangana regarding the lack of action by the department against the IAS officer booked for sedating and raping a minor girl but in vain. “The bail is denied, the victim has submitted the proof and yet there is no action against the man. She recently approached a TV channel here in Delhi and made an appeal to the Chief Secretary of Telangana Somesh Kumar to at least take a departmental action against the accused, but no such action was seen,” sources close to the victim in the case revealed.

Sources from the Delhi Commission for Women, on condition of anonymity, said they had sent multiple letters and reminders to the Chief Secretary of Telangana but did not get any proper response yet.

Kalicharan Sudamrao Khartade, an IAS officer of Telangana cadre, was booked by the Tilak Marg police for the alleged rape of a minor girl, who was repeatedly sexually assaulted and threatened by the man over many years. Sources close to the victim shared that he used to send photos on WhatsApp and threaten to leak the photos and videos he shot when she was sedated in his room at the Telangana Bhavan, Delhi.

Following a complaint on November 28, 2021, the Tilak Marg police booked cases under section 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.), 354 (assault), 354-A (sexual assault), 354-D (follows a woman and contacts, or attempts to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The PoCSO sections were added when the Delhi Commission for Women intervened.