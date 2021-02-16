Nation Crime 16 Feb 2021 School principal get ...
Nation, Crime

School principal gets death sentence for raping Class 5 student in Bihar

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2021, 10:25 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2021, 12:37 pm IST
The case came to light in 2018 when the victim, all of 11 years, was found to be pregnant upon being taken to a doctor by her parents
Co-accused Abhishek Kumar, who taught at the school situated in Phulwari Sharif locality of the city, was sentenced for life and slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000. (Representational image)
 Co-accused Abhishek Kumar, who taught at the school situated in Phulwari Sharif locality of the city, was sentenced for life and slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000. (Representational image)

Patna: The principal and a teacher of a school here have been awarded death sentence and imprisonment for life, respectively, by a court for the rape of a Class 5 student.

Special POCSO judge Awadhesh Kumar, in an order passed on Monday, announced capital punishment for the principal Arvind Kumar besides imposing on him a fine of Rs one lakh.

 

Co-accused Abhishek Kumar, who taught at the school situated in Phulwari Sharif locality of the city, was sentenced for life and slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The case came to light in September, 2018 when the victim, all of 11 years, was found to be pregnant upon being taken to a doctor by her parents who got worried over her frequent bouts of illness.

She narrated her ordeal when the parents pressed her with queries. A case was lodged at the Mahila Thana here under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

...
Tags: bihar rape case, school principal held for raping student, pocso case, death sentence for school principal
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

A health worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in New Delhi, India. (AP)

SC to hear PIL for including judges, judicial staff in priority category for vaccine

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

The plea filed by advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia also sought a proper board/institution /association for the monitoring and management of content on different OTT/Streaming and digital media platforms. (Photo : Social Samosa)

Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma took the cognisance of the final report almost a year after the Delhi Police has received requisite sanctions to prosecute the accused in the case. (PTI file photo)

JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

A Chinese, among two, arrested for instant online loan fraud in Hyderabad

In the initial stages, they had call centres at Thane to recover the loan amounts after that they made an agreement with Jiya Liyan Infotech Pvt Ltd in Pune. — Representational image/PTI

Madhya Pradesh doctor cheats local investor of Rs 42 lakh

The victim, a resident of Nagole, noticed posts on Facebook regarding lucrative forex trading and upon responding, he was made to transfer Rs 41,98,508 to the accused. — Representational Image

Bhopal gas tragedy survivors demand halt to ‘unethical’ vaccine trial

In a letter to the PM, 4 NGOs comprising Bhopal gas tragedy survivors have asked to halt the ongoing trial of Covaxin. (Representational Image/AP)

Alert, says Hyderabad police as people keep homes locked and go on vacation

Police advise the public to opt for a central locking system which will not show a lock on the door when family is away.(Representational Image)

Illegal sand boa trade may make the rare snake go extinct

Supposed medicinal properties of sand boa, apart from myths and beliefs surrounding this rare snake, has led to their illicit hunting and capture over the past few years. (DC Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham