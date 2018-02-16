Kerala Catholic priest booked for allegedly raping British-Bangladeshi woman

Kottayam: A 44-year-old Bangladesh-born British citizen, divorcee with 22-year-old son, has filed a rape and theft case against a Kerala priest. Following the complaint, Kaduthuruthy police booked Fr Thomas Thanninilkumthasathil, the vicar of St Matthews Church, Perumthuruthu, who is since missing. The complaint says he befriended her on Facebook and invited her to visit Kerala. She came to Kaduthuruthy on December 31 with her British friend Kennedy Meindi and stayed there for a week.

She left for Mumbai on Feb 7, from where she returned to London on Jan 12. She came back on February 8 and registered the complaint on Wednesday. Circle inspector K.P. Thomson said the priest allegedly raped her during her first visit and the cops were verifying details. According to the complainant, the priest had also stolen her diamond ring, mobile phone, gold ornaments and a few other things. Pala diocese has taken away priestly responsibilities from him.