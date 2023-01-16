Hyderabad: Three suffer from slit throats inflicted by Chinese manjas

In 2017 the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a complete ban on the production, storage and sale of Chinese manja as it not only poses a threat to birds and humans, but also harms the environment. (File Image)

HYDERABAD: Three persons travelling on motorbikes suffered severe throat slashes from stray manja in different parts of the city over the Sankranti weekend.

On Saturday, Nagesh of Bahadurpura was riding on the Fateh Nagar Flyover when a kite threat caught him by the throat, causing him to fall of the bike. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is recovering.

In a second incident on Saturday, a six-year-old girl suffered a throat slit while she was travelling on a bike on the Nagole Flyover on January 14. The girl, G. Keerti, was operated upon and is currently recovering.

On Sunday, a boy identified as Rafiya Sayeed was on his way home from Malakpet to Chaderghat when a manja slashed his throat, leaving a deep cut.

He was treated at a private hospital and is out of danger, but it will take months for his throat to recover from the damages.

Following one of the Saturday incidents, the Rachakonda Police raided 70 kite vendors, registered 57 cases and seized 843 bobbins and 966 pouches of illegal Chinese manja worth Rs 25,000.

Rachakonda Police commissioner D.S. Chauhan directed the police to probe into Chinese manja sales. He also directed DCPs, ACPs and SOTs under his command to ensure that Chinese manja sales were curbed.

“We have sternly warned kite sellers that a case would be directly booked against them and they have to take responsibility if someone gets injured by the Chinese manja sold through their shops,” Chauhan said.