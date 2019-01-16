search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

4 nuns who protested against rape-accused Jalandhar bishop transferred

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2019, 6:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2019, 6:49 pm IST
The nuns, who have been staying with their colleague, who alleged rape by Mulakkal, said they won’t leave convent in Kuravialangad.
The protest led by the nuns and Catholic reformist forums in Kochi in September had led to a public outrage and demands for action against bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The protest led by the nuns and Catholic reformist forums in Kochi in September had led to a public outrage and demands for action against bishop Franco Mulakkal. (Photo: PTI | File)

Kochi: Four of the five nuns who led an agitation against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kerala have been directed to leave their convent in Kottayam district in compliance with a transfer order issued last year, sources said here on Wednesday.

Their congregation --Missionaries of Jesus under Jalandhar diocese of the Roman Catholic Church – has directed the nuns to join the convents they were assigned previously as per the transfer orders issued between March and May in 2018.

 

However, the nuns, who have been staying with their colleague, allegedly subjected to rape and unnatural sex by Mulakkal, stated they would not leave the convent in Kuravialangad.

The protest led by the nuns and Catholic reformist forums in Kochi, in September had led to a public outrage and demands for action against the bishop.

Bishop Mulakkal, a senior member of the Roman Catholic clergy in India, was arrested in September last following allegations by the nun that he repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted her in the convent at Kuravialangad between 2014 and 2016, a charge denied by him.

The 54-year-old clergyman was "temporarily" relieved of all pastoral responsibilities as the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese by the Vatican.

Three weeks after his arrest, the bishop released on bail in October by the Kerala High Court.

Reacting to the latest church directive, one of the nuns alleged that the decision was aimed at splitting the group and sabotaging their colleague's case against Mulakkal.

The nuns -- Alphy, Anupama, Josephine and Ancitta -- were served notice by Superior General of the congregation Regina Kadamthottu urging them to take up their assigned responsibilities as befitting members of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation.

Sister Nina Rose, who also fought for justice for the survivor nun, has not been asked to leave the convent.

The congregation had issued their transfer orders last year much before the outbreak of protests but the nuns had then refused to accept them.

In her recent communique, Superior General Regina said it was a "matter of serious concern" for her to note that they have not yet joined their convents assigned previously.

"You have, however, chosen not to pay heed to my repeated instructions and orders, throwing to the wind your avowed religious vows and commitments," she said in the letter.

While Sister Alphy has been transferred to a convent in Pakartala in Bihar, Sister Ancitta and Sister Josephine have been directed to join their convent in Lalmatia, Jharkhand.

Sister Anupama, who led the nuns in their protest against Bishop, has been asked to report at the MJ congregation in Punjab.

...
Tags: church, rape accused bishop, bishop franco mulakkal, protest
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Rape victim commits suicide after accused get clean chit in UP

Gonda Superintendent of police (SP) RP Singh said two investigating officers have been suspended following the suicide. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: CCTV, Google Maps help cops nab hit-and-run driver

CCTV footage and Google Maps came in handy for the Malkajgiri police to arrest a man in a hit-and-run case 11 days after the incident.

Hyderabad: Man attacks woman for gold

Rachakonda police are struggling to find footage of CCTV cameras and cellphone call data records to find if any phone number other than that of the lady was active in the house at the time of the crime

11 arrested for betting, cockfight on Hyderabad outskirts

A case has been booked against the accused under section 9 (1) of AP Gaming Act.

Thiruvananthapuram: One more held for attack on SI Sunil Gopi

The accused was identified as Akhil Krishnan alias Unni, 28, of Palattukonam in Aanadu village near Nedumangad. He is a Yuva Morcha activist. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham