Cybercrime probes ‘morphed’ videos

HYDERABAD: Cyber Crime police registered a case and began an investigation after getting a complaint from one person called Samrat.

During the probe, they tracked the IP addresses and discovered that they were being accessed from Madhapur.

When teams went to the office tracking the IP locations, they were directed to Mindshare United Foundation.

When the police arrived, they discovered around 80 employees working in the Congress party’s Telangana “war room”. On further inquiry, police found that three persons Sri Pratap Manda, Ishan Sharma and Shashank Thatineni, have posted the alleged morphed videos in social media platforms under the name 'Telangana Galam'. They also revealed that they had been working for Sunil Kanugolu for a few months. “They were operating secretly, concealing their identity. We are in the process of analysing the laptops and mobile phones seized from the premises. Only then we would come to know more details of the persons behind these people,” said Gajarao Bhupal, joint commissioner, Central Crime Station.