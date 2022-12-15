  
Nation Crime 15 Dec 2022 Cybercrime probes &l ...
Nation, Crime

Cybercrime probes ‘morphed’ videos

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 15, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Central Crime Station is currently investigating the case. (Representational Image/DC)
 Central Crime Station is currently investigating the case. (Representational Image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Cyber Crime police registered a case and began an investigation after getting a complaint from one person called Samrat.

During the probe, they tracked the IP addresses and discovered that they were being accessed from Madhapur.

When teams went to the office tracking the IP locations, they were directed to Mindshare United Foundation.

When the police arrived, they discovered around 80 employees working in the Congress party’s Telangana “war room”. On further inquiry, police found that three persons Sri Pratap Manda, Ishan Sharma and Shashank Thatineni, have posted the alleged morphed videos in social media platforms under the name 'Telangana Galam'. They also revealed that they had been working for Sunil Kanugolu for a few months. “They were operating secretly, concealing their identity. We are in the process of analysing the laptops and mobile phones seized from the premises. Only then we would come to know more details of the persons behind these people,” said Gajarao Bhupal, joint commissioner, Central Crime Station.

 

...
Tags: central crime station (ccs), cyber crime, hyderabad crime news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Cybercrime police conduct searches at Congress strategist Sunil Kaugolu's office
Cybercrimes in Rachakonda traced to cheats ‘trained’ in Jharkhand’s Jamtara

Latest From Nation

YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be reviewing the performance of YSRC legislators at a workshop which is expected to be held most probably on Friday. (Twitter)

Gadapa Gadapaku a litmus test for YSRC MLAs

Congress activists protest at Gandhi Bhavan. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Congress protests after police raid poll strategist’s ‘war room’

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Plea in SC to expedite division of assets between AP, TS

The wild elephants gave commuters on the route leading to a dozen villages in the mandal tense moments by remaining still on the road. (DC File Image)

Herd of wild elephants creates flutter in AP's Palamaner mandal



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mehrauli murder: Police to produce accused before court virtually

File photo of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. (Photo: PTI)

Bombay HC grants bail to NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100 cr extortion case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter)

HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to CBI

Shraddha Walkar (ANI)

Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges

The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case. (Representational image)

Arrests by Hyderabad cops in theft case, detect missing case from Karimnagar

Panjagutta police Shaik Khasif in a bike theft case and inadvertently reunited him with his family that he had abandoned in Karimnagar in 2019. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->