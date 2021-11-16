Highway robbers steal fuel from parked trucks

Hyderabad: Increasing cases of fuel thefts from parked trucks on highways have become a headache for the drivers and the owners alike. According to truck owners, a group of muggers break the fuel tank lock open and steal diesel using small pipes while the tired drivers are taking naps.

As the Covid-19 restrictions have been eased, hundreds of trucks are moving along highways on a daily basis. The truck owners alleged that more than 50 such incidents of diesel thefts were taking place every day.

As per the statistics provided by the truck owners’ association, there are around 1.5 trucks and lorries in the state. Each lorry has a fuel tank with a capacity of 400 litres.

Abdul Bari, member of Telangana Lorry Owners’ Association, who also owns lorries, said, “On Sunday, two of my lorries were targeted by these crooks in Peddapalli, on a highway, wherein around hundred litres of fuel was stolen.”

“More such incidents are taking place on the highways of Vijayawada and Warangal. The gangs which are involved in these activities are mostly from UP and Bihar. While trucks are parked, a small vehicle is intentionally parked beside these trucks. They insert a pipe in the tank by breaking its lock and fuel is sucked by the help of a motor. The whole process happens within minutes,” he said and added, “If the driver comes to know about the theft, these crooks attack the driver.”

Manchireddy Rajendar Reddy, president of this association, said such thefts are also committed by tea stall owners on highways. Some tea stalls that serve tea when these trucks are stopped, spike the tea and once the driver dozes, they empty half of the tank. Recently, two of such offenders have been apprehended by the police.”

“These trucks basically generate revenue for the government as toll is paid for most of the routes. The authorities should provide safe parking areas for these trucks and lorries ensuring security and safety,” Rajendar Reddy said.